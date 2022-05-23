Denham Springs High Class of 2022

A graduation ceremony celebrating the Denham Springs High Class of 2022 was held at the University Center in Hammond on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Denham Springs High celebrated the Class of 2022 on Sunday, May 22.

More than 450 graduates were recognized during the ceremony, which was held at the University Center in Hammond.

Seniors received their diplomas from Principal Wes Howard.

Listed below are this year’s graduates from Denham Springs High:

Rylie Marie Abbott

Hudson William Abboud

Olivia Faith Adcock

Blake Thomas Aguilar

Billy Ray Aguillard II

Cowan Edward Alfonso

Sarah Michelle Allen

Camille Rose Allgood

Nashla Julita Almendarez Granados

Adam Christian Alsbury

Sara Grace Anderson

Isaiah Anderson

Braeden Shea Anderson

Cameron Blake Andrews

Adriana Marie Aponte

Nicholas Tate Arnold

Ja'Niya Denay Asberry

Joshua Francis Aubin

Arianna Ruth Babin

Morgan Alexis Babin

Austin Michael Bacigalupi

Julisa Bahena Ozuna

Jonathan Henry Baio, Jr.

Shane Lee Anthony Baker

Ethan Franklin Boyd Ballard

Connor Jack Ballard

Victoria Nicole Barksdale

Triniti Lynn Barnes

Camille Alexzia Barnes

Peyton Charles Louis Barnes

Brooke Lynn Barzare

Elizabeth Ashleigh Baudoin

Chance Elton Bauers

Wesley Stephen Baxter

Ethan Bradley Beadle

Catherine Elizabeth Beasley

Madelyn Jenell Belcher

Jacob Thomas Bennett

Ronald Thomas Berry

Presley Noel Berry

Jacelyn Taylor Berryhill

Amaris Mae Dela Pena Birmingham

Alyssa Leigh Bishop

Ramon Cornell Blakes, Jr.

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Blood

Anthony Clay Blount

Kyle Thomas Bloyed

Kaia Leigh Bob

Hunter Joseph Bond

Liliana Marie Bonilla

Seth Paul Bordelon

Raygan Michele Bosco

Dylan Michael Bossom

Averie Danielle Bradley

Dana Nicole Bramlet

Olivia Renee Brandt

Aaron Joseph Branton

Marleigh Cheree' Breaux

Saundra Ivette Bridges

Jason Jesus Bringas

Avery Brielle Broom

Savanah Marie Brose

Kaleb John Broussard

Aubre Alaine Broussard

Ivan Jacobe Brown

Micah Ethan Brown

Caydence Nichelle Brown

Brooklyn Marie Brown

Hannah Caitlyn Brown

Payton Blythe Brownell

Jared Terrell Browning

Ashlyn Cole Buhler

Keenon Robert Burks

Charles Egan Burrell III

Cassidy Rhae Byars

Joshua Stephen Byrd

Jai Beckett Calhoun

Kallie Joelle Calvaruso

Sydnee Elyse Cambre

Wylie Henry Campbell

Juan Rene Candia

Chassidy Leigh Carpenter

Xavier Lorenzo Carson

Raven Alexis Carter

Kristopher Albert Castillo

Sidney Morgan Cheney

Anne Michelle Chevalier

Kaleb Jamal Christian

Joseph Daniel Christman

Gustavo Ramirez Cisneros

Carson Thomas Clark

Jude Michael Clarke

Kirsten Taylor Coates

Cameron Lloyd Cockerham

Grace Alise Cokes

Benjamin Andrew Cole

Alexis Marie Coleman

Cyrus Christopher Conley

Brandon Wayne Cook

Andrea Beatriz Cornejo

Conner Nicholas Corona

Nicholas Bryson Cosby

Nicholas Chase Crawford

Edwin Francisco Cruz

Febe Rachel Cruz-Garcia

Madeline Blanche Cupit

Brianna Laurelle Daigle

Riley Anne D'Armond

Reagan Elizabeth David

Londyn Skye Davis

Claire Elizabeth Dean

Carter Alan Delaune

Harold Joseph Delaune III

Eva Marie Denino

Delanie Rheanna Diamond

Erick Emir Diaz

Kathleen Diaz-Betancourt

Peyten Anthony Dickerson

Rebeca Ariana Dillon

Chania Solange Dillon

Brooklynn Jean Dine

Magdalena Grace DiSanto

Hope Alyssa Distefano

Aristide Dixon

Skyler Brielle Alexandria Dixon

Mandolyn Claire Donohue

Jules Armadie Dormain

Ashontre' Tiara Dotson

Eyzeya King Douglas

Angel Jerica Dowdy

Gabriel Scott Drago

Raegan Leigh Drummond

Andrew Garrett Duckworth

Haleigh Elizabeth Ducote

Connor William Dunn

Isabella Rose Dykes

Alyssa Ann Ebbers

Travis Keith Eckman, Jr.

Aiden Charles Edling

Mason G'Orre Edwards

Emily Joanna Ellis

Hunter James Ernest

Stephanie Espinoza

Valeria Estrada

Gabriel James Eunice

Mackenzie Layne Evans

Larson Ivy Fabre

Joseph Cameron Farmer

Robert Eugene Ferrell III

Gunter Luke Findley

Cade Garrison Fletcher

Elizabeth Flores

Cesia Valentina Flores Cruz

Clay Michael Fontenot

Emma Claire Fontenot

Curtis Theodore Forbes, Jr.

Kyleigh Nicole Forbes

Breann Dannette Ford

Ji'Lon Cheynhail Forstall

Ja'Barry Fortenberry

Phillip Micheal Foster

Ethan Keller Foster

Dylan Charles Fowler

Gabe David Fuentes

Kyle Joseph Gaffney

Katelyn Marie Gaffney

Kaylee Monique Galeano

Erik Apolinar Garcia

Kaden Michael Gardner

Anirudh Garg

Caleb Michael Gautreaux

Brianna Michelle Gehling

Caden Alder Gettys

Kaydence Cheyenne Gibson

Kaden Wayne Gideon

Daylea Danae Gill

Blake Joseph Gillis

Marcus Randall Glaze

Megan Glovier

Amy Granados

Zachary Hiram-Gene Granger

Dominic Anthony Graphia

Halie Kincaid Graves

Katelyn Skye Guice

Kylie Madison Guidry

Jack Joseph Guidry

Garrett Scott Guillory

Alexis Marie Guitreau

Lauren Elise Hall

Isabella Michelle Harrington

April Brinah Harris

Breyden Harvey

Caden Lee Hathcox

Matthieu Oliver Wyndell Hawkins

Michael Sidney Hebert

Collin James Hebert

Kaliyah Lanae Henderson

Karen M Hernandez

Andrea Stephanie Hernandez

Stephanie Michelle Hernandez

Aiden Bradley Hernandez

Ariatna Montserrat Hernandez Perez

Remy Kevin Hidalgo

Micah Robbie Hill

Averie Paige Hirschey

Brayden Michael Holden

Jazmine Victoria Marie Holden

Bryce Evan Hollomon

Noah Hunter Hood

Kamryn Jade Hooper

Zane Daniel Lloyd Hooper

Christian David Hoover

Haley Lynn Hoover

Elizabeth Paige Howard

LeYan Hu

Hannah Marie Hudnall

Chase Edward Hull

Hannah Elizabeth Hunt

Antoinette Melisse Plenos Idong

Jennifer Isidoro

Clayton Alonzo Jacocks

Jacob Lelen Jarman

Hayden James Jarrell

Samantha Leann Jarrett

Devan Roy Jerome

Matthew Paul Jett

Dylan Andrew Johnson

Brennen Christopher Johnson

Alex Lane Johnson

Kilye Lynn Jones

Kori Michelle Jones

Aubrey Jewel Jones

Altoris Jordan III

Kearstin Maurielle Joseph

Robert Ray Juneau II

Sydney Grace Junot

Caden Edward Kannady

Grace Louise Kearley

Joseph Patrick Kell

Addison Hope Kelly

Landon Alexander Kent

Kyle Joseph Kieronski

Kenidy Mariah King

Ava Elise LaBorde

Olivia Deanna Lacassin

Tristan Benjamin Whiddon Lahasky

Trinity Michelle Landry

Paige Madison Landry

Scott Patrick Landry

Macie Lee Langlois

Jaelyn Trinity Langlois

Nathaniel Anthony LaRue

Darian Nicole Leader

Jackson Collins LeBeouf

Kamdyn Raine Lee

Skyler Nicole Lewis

Katherine Fabiola Licona Padilla

Damian Andrew Lilly

Hannah Gabrielle Linebaugh

Arath Abel Loera-Machado

Aidan Scott Loga

Miranda Renee Logan

Destiny Elizabeth Long

Kelsey Frances Lott

Taylor Ann Luneau

Catarina Jessie Macias

Aubrianna Martha Mackiewicz

Ashlynn Louise Maise

Logan Anthony Major

Madden Paul Major

Shayna Marie Malonson

Andrew Steven Maloy

Moises Elias Mancia-Zepeda

Zayne Christian Mandujano

Jayden Marie Martin

Caden Dane Martin

Daniel Albert Martinez

Katlin Elizabeth Matthews

Kaira Michel May

Ethan Exavior Mayeaux

Bailea Noel McCartney

Erika Nicole McCrystal

Madeline Noel McDaniel

Elise Angelle McElroy

Jeremy Allan Brown McFadden

Molly Kate McMaster

Ethan James McWilliams

Rachel Mena

Kimberly Vanessa Mendoza

Stratton Alexander Michelli

Alexander Harrison Midkiff

Camryn Alexis Miley

Gambit Logan Miller

Jade Nicole Millet

Heath Stefan Mills

Brianna Lynn Mills

Randall Alexander Mitchell

Kaleb Dale Mitchell

Kameryn Dynetta Moore

Arely Morales

Matthew Ethan Mores

Kristian Lee Morris

Kaylee Jean Nauman

Blaine Barthelemew Nelson

Kyle Joseph Netterville

Bradley Ray Newman

Gavin Tray Nobles

Kayla Reign Nola

Meagan Ruth Normand

Carter Daniel Normand

Tianna Dawn Nowell

Chloe Alexandra Nugent

Alessa C Nuila

Mariana Oliveira Silva

Abigail Marie Olson

Desiree Marie Oneall

Bryce David Onellion

Aubrey Isabella Jean O'Rourke

Ian Alexander O'Rourke

Brayan Osorio

Aalayia Lamaria Otis

Brennan Gage Oudit

Anai Jimenez Ozuna

Aidan Wesley Dean Pape

Lily Par

Charleigh Alexis Parolli

Leah Rose Patterson

Alyssa Grace Patterson

Carson Slone Pattison

Blake Andrew Pennison

Abrrielle Elizabeth Peno

Gael Perez Almaguer

Devan William Perkins

Brice Michael Peyton

Walker Clay Peyton

Vincent Dinh Pham

Connor Brayden Phillips

Kaylee Jean Phillips

Brett Michael Pierce

Mason Vega Pierce

Taylor Anne Pippin

Paige Elizabeth Pitre

Jaiden Victoria Pittman

Carson Doyle Pittman

Keyana Nicole Pleasant

Caitlin Irene Porter

Kate Marie Price

Morgan Grace Purvis

Ethan Wayne Quebodeaux

Axel Daniel Quintero Agurcia

Caleb Matthew Rackley

Hayden Carlton Rainey

Madison Elizabeth Ratner

Jordan Reams

Blaze Michael Restivo

Kylie Marie Rhodus

Reagan Makenzie Ricard

Jeb Forrest Rice

Brian Flores Rivera

Tiffany Paige Roberson

Hunter Ray Roberts

Lucas Samuel Robertson

Herman Michael Robinson IV

Brooklyn Renee' Robinson

Juan David Robles

Conner Joseph Rodrigue

Nathan Paul Rodrigue

Lesly Sarahy Rodriguez-Portillo

Watson Jeb Rogers

Hunter Wayne Rushing

Connor James Rutland

Ainsley Noelle Sabol

Iden Yaxsiri Salgado Castro

Esmeralda Evett Salmeron

Alan Emilio Sanchez Jaime

Stephanie Sanchez-Delgado

Christopher Corey Sanders

Kayla Brianne Scheib

Matthew Benjamin Scherp

Braedon Ashton Seal

Lauryn Alayciah Shavers

Jordan Pharell Sheffield

Bryan Michael Shoalmire

Geralyn Estelle Sibley

Margaret Helene Silverman

Jacob Heath Slack

Bryce Coleman Sloan

Camron Ashton Sloan

Hugh Dale Roger Smith

Michael Roy Smith III

Skylar Faith Smith

Carly Nicholle Smith

Abby Lea Smith

Ethan Andrew Songy

Daisy Soriano-Hernandez

Milicen Ivana Sorto-Castro

Briyden Michael Spillers

Grace Ann Stalsby

Timothy Miles Steed

Jourdyn Aaliyah Steib

Bailey Jordan Stoker

Renee Shelby Stokes

Connor Alan Sullivan

Cameron Ray Swarts

Madyson Hayleigh Switzer

Avery Makenna Sylvia

Malorie Rain Tassin

Sheneka Serenity Taylor

Jacob Scott Temple

Curtis Taylor Temple

D'hainu Malkavian Temple

Hayden Neil Thevenot

Dynasty Rosemary Thomas

Christopher David Thomas

Aiden Wagner Thornton

Connor Neil Thurman

Isaias Tovar-Gaytan

Kyre' Elijha Trask

Madison Grace Tubbs

Journey Kyree Turner

Brennen Sage Tyler

Heidy Melissa Valdez Guevara

Alyah Valdez Walton

Israel Varela Espinoza

Carlos Enrique Vega-Martinez

Thomas Bailey Venegas

Blake Preston Verberne

Zoe Lynn Verret

Brady Layne Vidrine

Laney Kathleen Vige

Naydelin Villarreal

Stephen Voorhies

Brady Thomas Wackett

Kanecia Alayce Walker

Emma Walker

Brady Joseph Ward

Heather Marie Watson

Dylan Thomas Watson

Hayven LynnLee Watts

James Robert Webb III

Alejandra Michelle Weir

Noah Stephen Hoppe Wells

Rose Marie Whetstone

Luke Curtis White

Laney Joy Wilkes

Madison Kathryn Willard

Darius Ray Williams

Nathaniel Bryan Williams

Kayla Jade Williams

Clayton Gage Williamson

Dominique Michelle Wilson

Mason Alexander Wolkart

Tripp James Worthington

Hunter Douglas Wright

Makenzie Julianne Wright

Kalyn Adair Yokley

Presley Anne Zeppuhar

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.