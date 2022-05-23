Denham Springs High celebrated the Class of 2022 on Sunday, May 22.
More than 450 graduates were recognized during the ceremony, which was held at the University Center in Hammond.
Seniors received their diplomas from Principal Wes Howard.
Listed below are this year’s graduates from Denham Springs High:
Rylie Marie Abbott
Hudson William Abboud
Olivia Faith Adcock
Blake Thomas Aguilar
Billy Ray Aguillard II
Cowan Edward Alfonso
Sarah Michelle Allen
Camille Rose Allgood
Nashla Julita Almendarez Granados
Adam Christian Alsbury
Sara Grace Anderson
Isaiah Anderson
Braeden Shea Anderson
Cameron Blake Andrews
Adriana Marie Aponte
Nicholas Tate Arnold
Ja'Niya Denay Asberry
Joshua Francis Aubin
Arianna Ruth Babin
Morgan Alexis Babin
Austin Michael Bacigalupi
Julisa Bahena Ozuna
Jonathan Henry Baio, Jr.
Shane Lee Anthony Baker
Ethan Franklin Boyd Ballard
Connor Jack Ballard
Victoria Nicole Barksdale
Triniti Lynn Barnes
Camille Alexzia Barnes
Peyton Charles Louis Barnes
Brooke Lynn Barzare
Elizabeth Ashleigh Baudoin
Chance Elton Bauers
Wesley Stephen Baxter
Ethan Bradley Beadle
Catherine Elizabeth Beasley
Madelyn Jenell Belcher
Jacob Thomas Bennett
Ronald Thomas Berry
Presley Noel Berry
Jacelyn Taylor Berryhill
Amaris Mae Dela Pena Birmingham
Alyssa Leigh Bishop
Ramon Cornell Blakes, Jr.
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Blood
Anthony Clay Blount
Kyle Thomas Bloyed
Kaia Leigh Bob
Hunter Joseph Bond
Liliana Marie Bonilla
Seth Paul Bordelon
Raygan Michele Bosco
Dylan Michael Bossom
Averie Danielle Bradley
Dana Nicole Bramlet
Olivia Renee Brandt
Aaron Joseph Branton
Marleigh Cheree' Breaux
Saundra Ivette Bridges
Jason Jesus Bringas
Avery Brielle Broom
Savanah Marie Brose
Kaleb John Broussard
Aubre Alaine Broussard
Ivan Jacobe Brown
Micah Ethan Brown
Caydence Nichelle Brown
Brooklyn Marie Brown
Hannah Caitlyn Brown
Payton Blythe Brownell
Jared Terrell Browning
Ashlyn Cole Buhler
Keenon Robert Burks
Charles Egan Burrell III
Cassidy Rhae Byars
Joshua Stephen Byrd
Jai Beckett Calhoun
Kallie Joelle Calvaruso
Sydnee Elyse Cambre
Wylie Henry Campbell
Juan Rene Candia
Chassidy Leigh Carpenter
Xavier Lorenzo Carson
Raven Alexis Carter
Kristopher Albert Castillo
Sidney Morgan Cheney
Anne Michelle Chevalier
Kaleb Jamal Christian
Joseph Daniel Christman
Gustavo Ramirez Cisneros
Carson Thomas Clark
Jude Michael Clarke
Kirsten Taylor Coates
Cameron Lloyd Cockerham
Grace Alise Cokes
Benjamin Andrew Cole
Alexis Marie Coleman
Cyrus Christopher Conley
Brandon Wayne Cook
Andrea Beatriz Cornejo
Conner Nicholas Corona
Nicholas Bryson Cosby
Nicholas Chase Crawford
Edwin Francisco Cruz
Febe Rachel Cruz-Garcia
Madeline Blanche Cupit
Brianna Laurelle Daigle
Riley Anne D'Armond
Reagan Elizabeth David
Londyn Skye Davis
Claire Elizabeth Dean
Carter Alan Delaune
Harold Joseph Delaune III
Eva Marie Denino
Delanie Rheanna Diamond
Erick Emir Diaz
Kathleen Diaz-Betancourt
Peyten Anthony Dickerson
Rebeca Ariana Dillon
Chania Solange Dillon
Brooklynn Jean Dine
Magdalena Grace DiSanto
Hope Alyssa Distefano
Aristide Dixon
Skyler Brielle Alexandria Dixon
Mandolyn Claire Donohue
Jules Armadie Dormain
Ashontre' Tiara Dotson
Eyzeya King Douglas
Angel Jerica Dowdy
Gabriel Scott Drago
Raegan Leigh Drummond
Andrew Garrett Duckworth
Haleigh Elizabeth Ducote
Connor William Dunn
Isabella Rose Dykes
Alyssa Ann Ebbers
Travis Keith Eckman, Jr.
Aiden Charles Edling
Mason G'Orre Edwards
Emily Joanna Ellis
Hunter James Ernest
Stephanie Espinoza
Valeria Estrada
Gabriel James Eunice
Mackenzie Layne Evans
Larson Ivy Fabre
Joseph Cameron Farmer
Robert Eugene Ferrell III
Gunter Luke Findley
Cade Garrison Fletcher
Elizabeth Flores
Cesia Valentina Flores Cruz
Clay Michael Fontenot
Emma Claire Fontenot
Curtis Theodore Forbes, Jr.
Kyleigh Nicole Forbes
Breann Dannette Ford
Ji'Lon Cheynhail Forstall
Ja'Barry Fortenberry
Phillip Micheal Foster
Ethan Keller Foster
Dylan Charles Fowler
Gabe David Fuentes
Kyle Joseph Gaffney
Katelyn Marie Gaffney
Kaylee Monique Galeano
Erik Apolinar Garcia
Kaden Michael Gardner
Anirudh Garg
Caleb Michael Gautreaux
Brianna Michelle Gehling
Caden Alder Gettys
Kaydence Cheyenne Gibson
Kaden Wayne Gideon
Daylea Danae Gill
Blake Joseph Gillis
Marcus Randall Glaze
Megan Glovier
Amy Granados
Zachary Hiram-Gene Granger
Dominic Anthony Graphia
Halie Kincaid Graves
Katelyn Skye Guice
Kylie Madison Guidry
Jack Joseph Guidry
Garrett Scott Guillory
Alexis Marie Guitreau
Lauren Elise Hall
Isabella Michelle Harrington
April Brinah Harris
Breyden Harvey
Caden Lee Hathcox
Matthieu Oliver Wyndell Hawkins
Michael Sidney Hebert
Collin James Hebert
Kaliyah Lanae Henderson
Karen M Hernandez
Andrea Stephanie Hernandez
Stephanie Michelle Hernandez
Aiden Bradley Hernandez
Ariatna Montserrat Hernandez Perez
Remy Kevin Hidalgo
Micah Robbie Hill
Averie Paige Hirschey
Brayden Michael Holden
Jazmine Victoria Marie Holden
Bryce Evan Hollomon
Noah Hunter Hood
Kamryn Jade Hooper
Zane Daniel Lloyd Hooper
Christian David Hoover
Haley Lynn Hoover
Elizabeth Paige Howard
LeYan Hu
Hannah Marie Hudnall
Chase Edward Hull
Hannah Elizabeth Hunt
Antoinette Melisse Plenos Idong
Jennifer Isidoro
Clayton Alonzo Jacocks
Jacob Lelen Jarman
Hayden James Jarrell
Samantha Leann Jarrett
Devan Roy Jerome
Matthew Paul Jett
Dylan Andrew Johnson
Brennen Christopher Johnson
Alex Lane Johnson
Kilye Lynn Jones
Kori Michelle Jones
Aubrey Jewel Jones
Altoris Jordan III
Kearstin Maurielle Joseph
Robert Ray Juneau II
Sydney Grace Junot
Caden Edward Kannady
Grace Louise Kearley
Joseph Patrick Kell
Addison Hope Kelly
Landon Alexander Kent
Kyle Joseph Kieronski
Kenidy Mariah King
Ava Elise LaBorde
Olivia Deanna Lacassin
Tristan Benjamin Whiddon Lahasky
Trinity Michelle Landry
Paige Madison Landry
Scott Patrick Landry
Macie Lee Langlois
Jaelyn Trinity Langlois
Nathaniel Anthony LaRue
Darian Nicole Leader
Jackson Collins LeBeouf
Kamdyn Raine Lee
Skyler Nicole Lewis
Katherine Fabiola Licona Padilla
Damian Andrew Lilly
Hannah Gabrielle Linebaugh
Arath Abel Loera-Machado
Aidan Scott Loga
Miranda Renee Logan
Destiny Elizabeth Long
Kelsey Frances Lott
Taylor Ann Luneau
Catarina Jessie Macias
Aubrianna Martha Mackiewicz
Ashlynn Louise Maise
Logan Anthony Major
Madden Paul Major
Shayna Marie Malonson
Andrew Steven Maloy
Moises Elias Mancia-Zepeda
Zayne Christian Mandujano
Jayden Marie Martin
Caden Dane Martin
Daniel Albert Martinez
Katlin Elizabeth Matthews
Kaira Michel May
Ethan Exavior Mayeaux
Bailea Noel McCartney
Erika Nicole McCrystal
Madeline Noel McDaniel
Elise Angelle McElroy
Jeremy Allan Brown McFadden
Molly Kate McMaster
Ethan James McWilliams
Rachel Mena
Kimberly Vanessa Mendoza
Stratton Alexander Michelli
Alexander Harrison Midkiff
Camryn Alexis Miley
Gambit Logan Miller
Jade Nicole Millet
Heath Stefan Mills
Brianna Lynn Mills
Randall Alexander Mitchell
Kaleb Dale Mitchell
Kameryn Dynetta Moore
Arely Morales
Matthew Ethan Mores
Kristian Lee Morris
Kaylee Jean Nauman
Blaine Barthelemew Nelson
Kyle Joseph Netterville
Bradley Ray Newman
Gavin Tray Nobles
Kayla Reign Nola
Meagan Ruth Normand
Carter Daniel Normand
Tianna Dawn Nowell
Chloe Alexandra Nugent
Alessa C Nuila
Mariana Oliveira Silva
Abigail Marie Olson
Desiree Marie Oneall
Bryce David Onellion
Aubrey Isabella Jean O'Rourke
Ian Alexander O'Rourke
Brayan Osorio
Aalayia Lamaria Otis
Brennan Gage Oudit
Anai Jimenez Ozuna
Aidan Wesley Dean Pape
Lily Par
Charleigh Alexis Parolli
Leah Rose Patterson
Alyssa Grace Patterson
Carson Slone Pattison
Blake Andrew Pennison
Abrrielle Elizabeth Peno
Gael Perez Almaguer
Devan William Perkins
Brice Michael Peyton
Walker Clay Peyton
Vincent Dinh Pham
Connor Brayden Phillips
Kaylee Jean Phillips
Brett Michael Pierce
Mason Vega Pierce
Taylor Anne Pippin
Paige Elizabeth Pitre
Jaiden Victoria Pittman
Carson Doyle Pittman
Keyana Nicole Pleasant
Caitlin Irene Porter
Kate Marie Price
Morgan Grace Purvis
Ethan Wayne Quebodeaux
Axel Daniel Quintero Agurcia
Caleb Matthew Rackley
Hayden Carlton Rainey
Madison Elizabeth Ratner
Jordan Reams
Blaze Michael Restivo
Kylie Marie Rhodus
Reagan Makenzie Ricard
Jeb Forrest Rice
Brian Flores Rivera
Tiffany Paige Roberson
Hunter Ray Roberts
Lucas Samuel Robertson
Herman Michael Robinson IV
Brooklyn Renee' Robinson
Juan David Robles
Conner Joseph Rodrigue
Nathan Paul Rodrigue
Lesly Sarahy Rodriguez-Portillo
Watson Jeb Rogers
Hunter Wayne Rushing
Connor James Rutland
Ainsley Noelle Sabol
Iden Yaxsiri Salgado Castro
Esmeralda Evett Salmeron
Alan Emilio Sanchez Jaime
Stephanie Sanchez-Delgado
Christopher Corey Sanders
Kayla Brianne Scheib
Matthew Benjamin Scherp
Braedon Ashton Seal
Lauryn Alayciah Shavers
Jordan Pharell Sheffield
Bryan Michael Shoalmire
Geralyn Estelle Sibley
Margaret Helene Silverman
Jacob Heath Slack
Bryce Coleman Sloan
Camron Ashton Sloan
Hugh Dale Roger Smith
Michael Roy Smith III
Skylar Faith Smith
Carly Nicholle Smith
Abby Lea Smith
Ethan Andrew Songy
Daisy Soriano-Hernandez
Milicen Ivana Sorto-Castro
Briyden Michael Spillers
Grace Ann Stalsby
Timothy Miles Steed
Jourdyn Aaliyah Steib
Bailey Jordan Stoker
Renee Shelby Stokes
Connor Alan Sullivan
Cameron Ray Swarts
Madyson Hayleigh Switzer
Avery Makenna Sylvia
Malorie Rain Tassin
Sheneka Serenity Taylor
Jacob Scott Temple
Curtis Taylor Temple
D'hainu Malkavian Temple
Hayden Neil Thevenot
Dynasty Rosemary Thomas
Christopher David Thomas
Aiden Wagner Thornton
Connor Neil Thurman
Isaias Tovar-Gaytan
Kyre' Elijha Trask
Madison Grace Tubbs
Journey Kyree Turner
Brennen Sage Tyler
Heidy Melissa Valdez Guevara
Alyah Valdez Walton
Israel Varela Espinoza
Carlos Enrique Vega-Martinez
Thomas Bailey Venegas
Blake Preston Verberne
Zoe Lynn Verret
Brady Layne Vidrine
Laney Kathleen Vige
Naydelin Villarreal
Stephen Voorhies
Brady Thomas Wackett
Kanecia Alayce Walker
Emma Walker
Brady Joseph Ward
Heather Marie Watson
Dylan Thomas Watson
Hayven LynnLee Watts
James Robert Webb III
Alejandra Michelle Weir
Noah Stephen Hoppe Wells
Rose Marie Whetstone
Luke Curtis White
Laney Joy Wilkes
Madison Kathryn Willard
Darius Ray Williams
Nathaniel Bryan Williams
Kayla Jade Williams
Clayton Gage Williamson
Dominique Michelle Wilson
Mason Alexander Wolkart
Tripp James Worthington
Hunter Douglas Wright
Makenzie Julianne Wright
Kalyn Adair Yokley
Presley Anne Zeppuhar
