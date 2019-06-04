The Denham Springs High School Class of 1959 held its 60-year reunion on Saturday, May 25.
More than 25 graduates of the Class of 1959 attended the gathering.
Attending were Carolyn Brady, Earline Sceroler, Mary Jane Friedman Meadors, Sylvia Smith, Pat Pope, Brenda Gray Felder, Reba Rasberry Lockhart, Norma Miller Mack, Sue Traylor Conran, Linda Fugler May, Margaret Delatte Hood, Patricia McNeese Jeansonne, Connie Wilkinson Glover, Pat Welch, Jerry Hill, Bobby Morgan, Malcolm Davis, Fred Minton, Wesley King, Richard Averette, Bobby Hull, Ernest Meadors, Milton Smiley and J. Rogers Pope. Not pictured are Betty Carroll and Judy Wascom.
