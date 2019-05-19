The Denham Springs High Class of 2019 completed the journey when more than 400 students graduated during a commencement ceremony at the Southeastern Louisiana University Center on Sunday, May 19.
Listed below are this year's Denham Springs High graduates.
Denham Springs High Class of 2019
Jackson Connor Acord
Cherilyn Aguilar
Alexandra Elizabeth Albin
Caitlin Rose Albin
Olivia Elizabeth Aldridge
Olivia Grace Alexander
Brant Anthony Alleman
Nicolas Joel Allemond
Gabreann Jane Alonzo
Destiny Elizabeth Alvarado
Alexis Nicole Archer
Samuel Benjamin Arita Flores
Leah Renee Arnold
Cailey Marie Aucoin
De'Jah Ariyon Augustine
Landon Jarred Averett
Carley Brianne Babineau
Max Ambrose Bacon
Michael Joseph Badeaux
Kurstin Jacklyn Bailey
MaKenzie Elizabeth Baker
Caleb Augustus Baker
Savannah Caprice Ballard
Micah Jamon Banks
Klaire Nicole Bannister
Paiton Elizabeth Bassett
Rodsheed Le'Bryan Beard
Jonathan Michael Beasley
Jordyn Paige Bedwell
McCoy Vincent Berthelot
Alexis Brianne Blount
Alyssa Leigh-Ann Bolton
Cameron Lane Bond
Hunter Blaise Bond
Cora Lucille Bonewitz
Bryn Jacob Bordelon
Cameron Anne Boucher
Adrianne Mechelle Boudreaux
Abigail Marie Bourgoyne
Kaitlyn Paige Boutwell
Seth Addison Bowden
Lauryn Ashley Bowman
Caden Davis Bowman
Zachary Ladner Braswell
Seth Andrew Bridges
Michael Jude Brignac
Mikkah Rese Brooks
Justin Lane Brose
Tyler Austin Brose
Landon Wade Brou
Max Alan Brown
Haley Lynn Brown
Russell Alexander Brown
Alana Lynn Brown
Madilynn Renee Bulot
Erick James Burgess
Jess Austin Burroughs
Colin Andrew Button
Ian Kelly Calhoun
Victoria Bryann Callegan
David Harold Cambre
Bryce Wayne Cargle
Aaron Michael Carl
Nicholas Patrick Carlton
Benjamin Russ Carmena
Kathryn Marie Carroll
Madelyn Montana Carter
Hogan McDaniel Carter
Tyren Renard Carter
Lindsey Leigh Case
Colby Aaron Cash
Bethany Hannah Castille
Johnnie Blaz Chambers
Jaime Luis Chavez
Katie Marie Chemin
Bailey Taylor Chiquet
Anna Ryan Clark
Mayson Dwayne Clark
Jer'Nique Lashay Clark
Blair Madeline Clary
Jaicee Lynn Cochennic
Audriana Marie Coleman
Anthony Vincent Combetta
Micah Ashton Conley
Randa Ryli Conn
Rylen Reece Conn
Myangel Shanea Cooper
Brendan Lee Copeland
Nathaniel Edward Cox
Michael Henry Craig
Katherine Cruz Bojorquez
Alexis Jade Cummings
Antonia Brooke Danna
Wilson Joseph Danos
Riley Madison Darbonne
Dylan James Dauzat
Zachary Taylor Davis
Gracie Alyse Day
Jace Taylor Day
Arisbeth De La Mora
Phoebe Renee Dean
Matthew Joseph Delaney
D'Mya Jhaune Delpit
Callie Elizabeth DeRanger
Chase Ashton Deschamp
Julia Elizabeth Desmarais
Dean Marlon Diaz
Daniel Lee Disedare
Hayden Michael Distefano
Hunter Joseph Distefano
Lauren Nicole Dodds
Trevor Austin Domiano
Delilah Jade Dorroh
TiJwana Na'shell Dorsey
Mika Paige Dossett
Cade Joseph Doughty
Haley Tyelise Douglas
Gene Joseph Downs
Kaleb Le'Roy Drummer
Carson Renee Duet
Paul Fisher Duvic
Joseph Logan Ebarb
William Johnson Egan
Colby Lawrence Eisenberg
Braylon O'Brian Elerby
Alexander Christopher Elliott
Sean Patrick Elsea
Austin Daylan Erve
Tyler Layne Evans
Kassidy Brooke Evans
Jason Michael Evans
Aubrey Michele Fairess
Jared Kyle Fairess
Koby Dax Faries
Charles Vance Fauver
Bethany Faith Ferguson
Kathryn Lee Ferrell
Joelle Sabrina Fierro
Mariah Day Fillingame
Alexis Nicole Fitzgerald
Bradford Scott Fitzpatrick
Hannah Marie Flowers
Blair Delaney Fontenot
Nathaniel Saul Fontenot
Jessica Ann Frazier
Caleb Michael Freyder
Kailey Elizabeth Freyder
Lukas Warren Frick
Macie Shea Fruge'
David Warren Frye
Matthew Shawn Fuentes
Skyler Madison Garberich
Kainon Rayne Gaspard
Gavin David Gauthier
Molly Madeline Glenn
Joshua Earl Glover
Daniel Alexander Goerges
Emma Mae Granier
Megan Elise Graphia
Tracy Elizabeth Gravois
Trista Denee' Green
Lillia Simone Rose Griffin
Baylee Renee' Griffin
Nevaeh Ayrin Grimes
Alexandra Isabella Guerrero
Jayden Avery Guidry
Kayleigh Marie Guitrau
Joel Travis Haggenmacher
Regan Lenee Hampton
Roshell Renea Hampton
Macie Nicole Hand
Colbi Blair Harper
Mikayla Cecile Harrell
David Nesta Harris
Sadie Armelle Harris
Tre'anna Marie Harris
William Stehle Harris
Aundrea Lynee' Harrison
Jackson Robert Hart
Kennedi Ashlyn Head
Sharon Avery Hebert
Taiah Michell Hebert
A' Mya Mo' Zelle Heggins
Brianna Diane Heil
Courtland Andrew Helton
Hayden Lee Helton
Damon Paul Herod
Codie Leigh Hicks
Devon Paul Higginbotham
Tristan Alexander Hines
Brock Dwayne Hingle
Amber Leigh Hodges
Mary Alexis Hofler
Michael Andre Hofler
Jacob Preston Holladay
Emily Rose Hollis
Christina Michelle Hollowell
Jade Kimani Holmes
Taylor Patrick Hood
Alexius La'Neiria Danielle Horne
Hunter Lee Howard
Hadiyah Kali Howard
Richard Lance Hudnall
Breanna Taylor Huffman
Alexis Nicole Hughes
Cassidy Renee Hughes
Paige Nicole Hull
Declan Mitchell Humphreys
Kendra Denae Hunstock
Jesse Lindsey Hunt
Zachariah Abraham Jaffar
Andrew Michael Jagot
Carley Elizabeth Jarman
Alexcia Loren Jeffress
Gillian Marie Jenkins
Ashlynn Marie Jerome
Mason Dean Jobe
Mason Blake Jochim
Katherine Suzann Johns
Evan Daniel Johnson
Brandon James Johnson
James Van Johnson
Lavar Pareize Johnson
Kayler Dean Johnson
Colin Lee Johnson
Kace Michael Jones
Dawson Barry Jones
Desiree Daire Jones
John Michael Juban
Alysia Roshawn Keller
Logan Nicholas Kent
Kevin Brabham Kidd
Jilyan Ann King
Kaitlyn Mallory King
Seth Carnell Klicker
Emily Nicole Knight
Jessica Rhay Knight
Christian Lee Knox
Brandon Michael Kohn
Alexis Lenora Kuehn
Christopher Aleksander Kupershtein
Drake James Laborde
Joshua Paul Lachney
Bryan Noe Lagos
Morgan Delanie Lambert
Israel Landaverde
Douglas Edgar Landry
Cullen Parker Landry
Kaylee Ann Landry
Peyton Elizabeth Langlois
Sophie Kate LeBlanc
Brennan Myles LeBlanc
Malib Ajamia Lee
Taylor Jordan Leigh
Bradley Joseph Lentz
Dylan Matthew Levy
Jordan Lee Licciardi
Summer Ann Lindsay
Brycen Cole Longley
Alexander Aguayo Lopez
Reyes David Lopez
Jordyn Alexis Louque
Carlea Nicole Loustalot
Brandon Davis Lovett
Jacob Xavier Ly
Dawson Mitchell Lyday
Jackelyn Danielle Magana
Trevor Lee Magee
Zeus Keller Mahaffey
Mason David Major
Nicholas Monroe Manchester
Trinity Nicole Mankin
Peyton Ann Manotas
Timothy Michael Marquess
Caleb Thomas Martin
Jared Paul Martin
Perkins Scott Martin
Jakoby Dalvin Martin
Alyssa Nicole Martin
Matthew Paul Martin
Tyler Deshaun Mason
Victoria Grace Mayers
Sydni Nicole Mayo
Elizabeth A McAnally
Jase Benard McDonald
Sydney Renee McDonald
Richard Zane McDonough
Courtlyn Qiao Lin McFearin
Cade Patrick McGraw
Jared Alexander McIntosh
Rebecca Anne McKisson
Destiny Nicole McLin
Ricardo Ismael Mercado
Madison Quinn Meyers
Scott Cason Meyers
Xavier Keron Miles
Alyssa Nicole Millard
Tatyanna Amaya Miller
Sam Wesley Miller
Logan Alexander Miller
James Nicholas Mills
Payton Michelle Milton
Paige Elizabeth Milton
Rayne Renee Minor
Breanna Marie Mire
William Blaze Montanez
John Joseph Mooney
Jasmine Marie Mooney
Sara Alexis Morgan
Madisynn Rielah Moss
Summer Michelle Moyer
Harley Renae Mull
Gracie Denise Mullins
Treveon Kei'drell Muse
Deanne Elise Nason
Taylor Ann Navarre
Eric Duc Nguyen
Marcus Owens O'Brien
Devin Lewis Olinde
Kenneth Wayne Oliver
Callie Elizabeth O'Neal
Olivia Margaret O'Neal
Jose Angel Ortega
Zackary Lyle Ory
Cristian Alejandro Osorio-Garces
Tristan Cole Oudit
Jessica Ozuna
Jose' Ozuna
Austin Douglas Palmintier
Natalie Jane-Major Parker
Nicholas Adam Parker
Stewart James Peeler
Courtney Renee Pellegrin
Kayla Marie Perault
Claire Rebecca Perkins
Todd Everett Phillips
Bella Grace Pierce
Carl Mitchell Pierce
Quintyrica Renasha Pierre
Cory Joseph Polito
Hannah Grace Pratka
Blake Aaron Prejean
Shelby Lynn Prest
Joshua Tyler Preston
Elizabecca Marie Quimby
Esteban Quirino-Hernandez
Emily Joy Raiford
Kaitlyn Marie Reeves
Gabriel Brian Rice
Reese Hayden Richard
Adriana Nicole Richardson
Chandler Devall Richardson
Candace Alexandra Rickett
Kaylyn Makenzie Riley
Michael Rivera
Luis Alberto Rivera
Karime Kristal Rivera-Flores
Demonte' Jarae Robair
Carolann Nicole Robbins
Edward Phoenix Roberts
Taylor Christerrlyn Robertson
Jala Nikia Robinson
Thomas Trevon Robinson
Hannah Elizabeth Rodrigue
Lizzie Damaris Rodriguez Pineda
Antonio Enrique Rogers
Elmer Alexander Romero
Ronald Alexander Ronci
Cade Garrett Ross
Collin Luc Ross-Reynolds
Joseph Scot Rozas
Chase Michael Rushlow
Abigail Hope Russell
Koree Maree Ryan
Jannely Salmeron
Blake Joseph Sampay
Brandon Michael Sanders
Ann-Victoria Satcher
Morgan Elizabeth Sceroler
Mary Katherine Schexnayder
Caroline Elise Schiltz
Austin Cole Scott
Nakira Angelique Scott
Trinity Joi Scott
Victoria Lynn Seeger
Hannah Elizabeth Severio
Haylee Marie Shepherd
Emma Claire Shores
Allison Leigh Shupe
Gavin Patrick Simoneaux
Natalie Ann Sisk
Rosemarie Elaine Skillman
Jack Edward Sledge
Dustin Cole Slocum
Luke Dalton Smith
Avery Lane Smith
Bronson Duane Smith
Trinity Seth Smith
Catlyn Virginia Smith
Brandon Dale Smith
Carson Joseph Snead
Hannah Marie Sorrell
Jenifer Damaris Soto Guevara
Nikyla Roche' Spikes
Janie Diane Stafford
Blaine Ryan Starns
Natalie Kay Stewart
Bailey Nicole Stewart
Trinity Faith Stokes
Graceyn Denise Stratton
Keirstyn Nickole Straw
Destiny D'Shay Strong
Cade Morrison Summers
Jared Russell Suprun
Emily Kate Sutton
Hannah Samir Tanib
Kelsey Machelle Tanner
Julliana Rae Tate
Haley Ann Tate
Jonathan Scott Taylor
Dang Hai Thai
Taylor Elizabeth Tharpe
Julien Isaac Thibeaux
Bre'Lynn Paige Thibeaux
Ashton Wayne Thomas
Brynnon Alex Thompson
Quindreka D'Avondra Tilley
Alexis Marie Toler
Sydney Katherine Tubbs
Dawson Reed Tullos
Skilar Mason Tumey
Ronald Cole Turk
Collin Harding Turner
Keylin Umanzor
Edwin Uriostegui
Noa Catherine Vallejo
Talaishea Charla Vallien
Samuel Gordon Van Oss
Elizabeth Varela
Haylee Elizabeth Varnell
Aracely Nohemi Vazquez
Elizabeth Ann Verrett
Brian Hoang Vu
Isaiah Vincent Walker
Tyler Dewayne Washington
Caroline Grace Watson
Peyton Elizabeth Watson
Justin Lynn Watts
Jordan Allen Watts
Myles Andrew Whisenhunt
Briana Alexis White
Samuel Louis White
Charles Wade Whitfield
Meg St. Clair Williams
Madison Elaine Williams
Ashley Amanda Williams
Chloe Madison Williams
Darrell Devin Williams
Domanika Darnell Williams
Nicole Larie Willis
Taylor Moore Wilson
Leon Wilson
Kayla Rochelle Wilson
Cassadi Olivia Wimbish
Madeline Grace Winter
Logan Patrick Wolkart
Madison Renee Wolverton
Tyler James Wood
De'Larrius Tre'Veze Woods
Jordan Elizabeth Wroblewski
Cindy Yang
Caleb Jacove Young
Joshua Regel Zganjar
Tristen Ayla Zier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.