Denham Springs High Class of 2019
A senior walks back to his seat during the Denham Springs High Class of 2019’s graduation ceremony at the Southeastern Louisiana University Center in Hammond on Sunday, May 19.

 David Gray | The News

The Denham Springs High Class of 2019 completed the journey when more than 400 students graduated during a commencement ceremony at the Southeastern Louisiana University Center on Sunday, May 19.

Listed below are this year's Denham Springs High graduates.

Denham Springs High Class of 2019 | Photo Gallery

Denham Springs High Class of 2019

Jackson Connor Acord

Cherilyn Aguilar

Alexandra Elizabeth Albin

Caitlin Rose Albin

Olivia Elizabeth Aldridge

Olivia Grace Alexander

Brant Anthony Alleman

Nicolas Joel Allemond

Gabreann Jane Alonzo

Destiny Elizabeth Alvarado

Alexis Nicole Archer

Samuel Benjamin Arita Flores

Leah Renee Arnold

Cailey Marie Aucoin

De'Jah Ariyon Augustine

Landon Jarred Averett

Carley Brianne Babineau

Max Ambrose Bacon

Michael Joseph Badeaux

Kurstin Jacklyn Bailey

MaKenzie Elizabeth Baker

Caleb Augustus Baker

Savannah Caprice Ballard

Micah Jamon Banks

Klaire Nicole Bannister

Paiton Elizabeth Bassett

Rodsheed Le'Bryan Beard

Jonathan Michael Beasley

Jordyn Paige Bedwell

McCoy Vincent Berthelot

Alexis Brianne Blount

Alyssa Leigh-Ann Bolton

Cameron Lane Bond

Hunter Blaise Bond

Cora Lucille Bonewitz

Bryn Jacob Bordelon

Cameron Anne Boucher

Adrianne Mechelle Boudreaux

Abigail Marie Bourgoyne

Kaitlyn Paige Boutwell

Seth Addison Bowden

Lauryn Ashley Bowman

Caden Davis Bowman

Zachary Ladner Braswell

Seth Andrew Bridges

Michael Jude Brignac

Mikkah Rese Brooks

Justin Lane Brose

Tyler Austin Brose

Landon Wade Brou

Max Alan Brown

Haley Lynn Brown

Russell Alexander Brown

Alana Lynn Brown

Madilynn Renee Bulot

Erick James Burgess

Jess Austin Burroughs

Colin Andrew Button

Ian Kelly Calhoun

Victoria Bryann Callegan

David Harold Cambre

Bryce Wayne Cargle

Aaron Michael Carl

Nicholas Patrick Carlton

Benjamin Russ Carmena

Kathryn Marie Carroll

Madelyn Montana Carter

Hogan McDaniel Carter

Tyren Renard Carter

Lindsey Leigh Case

Colby Aaron Cash

Bethany Hannah Castille

Johnnie Blaz Chambers

Jaime Luis Chavez

Katie Marie Chemin

Bailey Taylor Chiquet

Anna Ryan Clark

Mayson Dwayne Clark

Jer'Nique Lashay Clark

Blair Madeline Clary

Jaicee Lynn Cochennic

Audriana Marie Coleman

Anthony Vincent Combetta

Micah Ashton Conley

Randa Ryli Conn

Rylen Reece Conn

Myangel Shanea Cooper

Brendan Lee Copeland

Nathaniel Edward Cox

Michael Henry Craig

Katherine Cruz Bojorquez

Alexis Jade Cummings

Antonia Brooke Danna

Wilson Joseph Danos

Riley Madison Darbonne

Dylan James Dauzat

Zachary Taylor Davis

Gracie Alyse Day

Jace Taylor Day

Arisbeth De La Mora

Phoebe Renee Dean

Matthew Joseph Delaney

D'Mya Jhaune Delpit

Callie Elizabeth DeRanger

Chase Ashton Deschamp

Julia Elizabeth Desmarais

Dean Marlon Diaz

Daniel Lee Disedare

Hayden Michael Distefano

Hunter Joseph Distefano

Lauren Nicole Dodds

Trevor Austin Domiano

Delilah Jade Dorroh

TiJwana Na'shell Dorsey

Mika Paige Dossett

Cade Joseph Doughty

Haley Tyelise Douglas

Gene Joseph Downs

Kaleb Le'Roy Drummer

Carson Renee Duet

Paul Fisher Duvic

Joseph Logan Ebarb

William Johnson Egan

Colby Lawrence Eisenberg

Braylon O'Brian Elerby

Alexander Christopher Elliott

Sean Patrick Elsea

Austin Daylan Erve

Tyler Layne Evans

Kassidy Brooke Evans

Jason Michael Evans

Aubrey Michele Fairess

Jared Kyle Fairess

Koby Dax Faries

Charles Vance Fauver

Bethany Faith Ferguson

Kathryn Lee Ferrell

Joelle Sabrina Fierro

Mariah Day Fillingame

Alexis Nicole Fitzgerald

Bradford Scott Fitzpatrick

Hannah Marie Flowers

Blair Delaney Fontenot

Nathaniel Saul Fontenot

Jessica Ann Frazier

Caleb Michael Freyder

Kailey Elizabeth Freyder

Lukas Warren Frick

Macie Shea Fruge'

David Warren Frye

Matthew Shawn Fuentes

Skyler Madison Garberich

Kainon Rayne Gaspard

Gavin David Gauthier

Molly Madeline Glenn

Joshua Earl Glover

Daniel Alexander Goerges

Emma Mae Granier

Megan Elise Graphia

Tracy Elizabeth Gravois

Trista Denee' Green

Lillia Simone Rose Griffin

Baylee Renee' Griffin

Nevaeh Ayrin Grimes

Alexandra Isabella Guerrero

Jayden Avery Guidry

Kayleigh Marie Guitrau

Joel Travis Haggenmacher

Regan Lenee Hampton

Roshell Renea Hampton

Macie Nicole Hand

Colbi Blair Harper

Mikayla Cecile Harrell

David Nesta Harris

Sadie Armelle Harris

Tre'anna Marie Harris

William Stehle Harris

Aundrea Lynee' Harrison

Jackson Robert Hart

Kennedi Ashlyn Head

Sharon Avery Hebert

Taiah Michell Hebert

A' Mya Mo' Zelle Heggins

Brianna Diane Heil

Courtland Andrew Helton

Hayden Lee Helton

Damon Paul Herod

Codie Leigh Hicks

Devon Paul Higginbotham

Tristan Alexander Hines

Brock Dwayne Hingle

Amber Leigh Hodges

Mary Alexis Hofler

Michael Andre Hofler

Jacob Preston Holladay

Emily Rose Hollis

Christina Michelle Hollowell

Jade Kimani Holmes

Taylor Patrick Hood

Alexius La'Neiria Danielle Horne

Hunter Lee Howard

Hadiyah Kali Howard

Richard Lance Hudnall

Breanna Taylor Huffman

Alexis Nicole Hughes

Cassidy Renee Hughes

Paige Nicole Hull

Declan Mitchell Humphreys

Kendra Denae Hunstock

Jesse Lindsey Hunt

Zachariah Abraham Jaffar

Andrew Michael Jagot

Carley Elizabeth Jarman

Alexcia Loren Jeffress

Gillian Marie Jenkins

Ashlynn Marie Jerome

Mason Dean Jobe

Mason Blake Jochim

Katherine Suzann Johns

Evan Daniel Johnson

Brandon James Johnson

James Van Johnson

Lavar Pareize Johnson

Kayler Dean Johnson

Colin Lee Johnson

Kace Michael Jones

Dawson Barry Jones

Desiree Daire Jones

John Michael Juban

Alysia Roshawn Keller

Logan Nicholas Kent

Kevin Brabham Kidd

Jilyan Ann King

Kaitlyn Mallory King

Seth Carnell Klicker

Emily Nicole Knight

Jessica Rhay Knight

Christian Lee Knox

Brandon Michael Kohn

Alexis Lenora Kuehn

Christopher Aleksander Kupershtein

Drake James Laborde

Joshua Paul Lachney

Bryan Noe Lagos

Morgan Delanie Lambert

Israel Landaverde

Douglas Edgar Landry

Cullen Parker Landry

Kaylee Ann Landry

Peyton Elizabeth Langlois

Sophie Kate LeBlanc

Brennan Myles LeBlanc

Malib Ajamia Lee

Taylor Jordan Leigh

Bradley Joseph Lentz

Dylan Matthew Levy

Jordan Lee Licciardi

Summer Ann Lindsay

Brycen Cole Longley

Alexander Aguayo Lopez

Reyes David Lopez

Jordyn Alexis Louque

Carlea Nicole Loustalot

Brandon Davis Lovett

Jacob Xavier Ly

Dawson Mitchell Lyday

Jackelyn Danielle Magana

Trevor Lee Magee

Zeus Keller Mahaffey

Mason David Major

Nicholas Monroe Manchester

Trinity Nicole Mankin

Peyton Ann Manotas

Timothy Michael Marquess

Caleb Thomas Martin

Jared Paul Martin

Perkins Scott Martin

Jakoby Dalvin Martin

Alyssa Nicole Martin

Matthew Paul Martin

Tyler Deshaun Mason

Victoria Grace Mayers

Sydni Nicole Mayo

Elizabeth A McAnally

Jase Benard McDonald

Sydney Renee McDonald

Richard Zane McDonough

Courtlyn Qiao Lin McFearin

Cade Patrick McGraw

Jared Alexander McIntosh

Rebecca Anne McKisson

Destiny Nicole McLin

Ricardo Ismael Mercado

Madison Quinn Meyers

Scott Cason Meyers

Xavier Keron Miles

Alyssa Nicole Millard

Tatyanna Amaya Miller

Sam Wesley Miller

Logan Alexander Miller

James Nicholas Mills

Payton Michelle Milton

Paige Elizabeth Milton

Rayne Renee Minor

Breanna Marie Mire

William Blaze Montanez

John Joseph Mooney

Jasmine Marie Mooney

Sara Alexis Morgan

Madisynn Rielah Moss

Summer Michelle Moyer

Harley Renae Mull

Gracie Denise Mullins

Treveon Kei'drell Muse

Deanne Elise Nason

Taylor Ann Navarre

Eric Duc Nguyen

Marcus Owens O'Brien

Devin Lewis Olinde

Kenneth Wayne Oliver

Callie Elizabeth O'Neal

Olivia Margaret O'Neal

Jose Angel Ortega

Zackary Lyle Ory

Cristian Alejandro Osorio-Garces

Tristan Cole Oudit

Jessica Ozuna

Jose' Ozuna

Austin Douglas Palmintier

Natalie Jane-Major Parker

Nicholas Adam Parker

Stewart James Peeler

Courtney Renee Pellegrin

Kayla Marie Perault

Claire Rebecca Perkins

Todd Everett Phillips

Bella Grace Pierce

Carl Mitchell Pierce

Quintyrica Renasha Pierre

Cory Joseph Polito

Hannah Grace Pratka

Blake Aaron Prejean

Shelby Lynn Prest

Joshua Tyler Preston

Elizabecca Marie Quimby

Esteban Quirino-Hernandez

Emily Joy Raiford

Kaitlyn Marie Reeves

Gabriel Brian Rice

Reese Hayden Richard

Adriana Nicole Richardson

Chandler Devall Richardson

Candace Alexandra Rickett

Kaylyn Makenzie Riley

Michael Rivera

Luis Alberto Rivera

Karime Kristal Rivera-Flores

Demonte' Jarae Robair

Carolann Nicole Robbins

Edward Phoenix Roberts

Taylor Christerrlyn Robertson

Jala Nikia Robinson

Thomas Trevon Robinson

Hannah Elizabeth Rodrigue

Lizzie Damaris Rodriguez Pineda

Antonio Enrique Rogers

Elmer Alexander Romero

Ronald Alexander Ronci

Cade Garrett Ross

Collin Luc Ross-Reynolds

Joseph Scot Rozas

Chase Michael Rushlow

Abigail Hope Russell

Koree Maree Ryan

Jannely Salmeron

Blake Joseph Sampay

Brandon Michael Sanders

Ann-Victoria Satcher

Morgan Elizabeth Sceroler

Mary Katherine Schexnayder

Caroline Elise Schiltz

Austin Cole Scott

Nakira Angelique Scott

Trinity Joi Scott

Victoria Lynn Seeger

Hannah Elizabeth Severio

Haylee Marie Shepherd

Emma Claire Shores

Allison Leigh Shupe

Gavin Patrick Simoneaux

Natalie Ann Sisk

Rosemarie Elaine Skillman

Jack Edward Sledge

Dustin Cole Slocum

Luke Dalton Smith

Avery Lane Smith

Bronson Duane Smith

Trinity Seth Smith

Catlyn Virginia Smith

Brandon Dale Smith

Carson Joseph Snead

Hannah Marie Sorrell

Jenifer Damaris Soto Guevara

Nikyla Roche' Spikes

Janie Diane Stafford

Blaine Ryan Starns

Natalie Kay Stewart

Bailey Nicole Stewart

Trinity Faith Stokes

Graceyn Denise Stratton

Keirstyn Nickole Straw

Destiny D'Shay Strong

Cade Morrison Summers

Jared Russell Suprun

Emily Kate Sutton

Hannah Samir Tanib

Kelsey Machelle Tanner

Julliana Rae Tate

Haley Ann Tate

Jonathan Scott Taylor

Dang Hai Thai

Taylor Elizabeth Tharpe

Julien Isaac Thibeaux

Bre'Lynn Paige Thibeaux

Ashton Wayne Thomas

Brynnon Alex Thompson

Quindreka D'Avondra Tilley

Alexis Marie Toler

Sydney Katherine Tubbs

Dawson Reed Tullos

Skilar Mason Tumey

Ronald Cole Turk

Collin Harding Turner

Keylin Umanzor

Edwin Uriostegui

Noa Catherine Vallejo

Talaishea Charla Vallien

Samuel Gordon Van Oss

Elizabeth Varela

Haylee Elizabeth Varnell

Aracely Nohemi Vazquez

Elizabeth Ann Verrett

Brian Hoang Vu

Isaiah Vincent Walker

Tyler Dewayne Washington

Caroline Grace Watson

Peyton Elizabeth Watson

Justin Lynn Watts

Jordan Allen Watts

Myles Andrew Whisenhunt

Briana Alexis White

Samuel Louis White

Charles Wade Whitfield

Meg St. Clair Williams

Madison Elaine Williams

Ashley Amanda Williams

Chloe Madison Williams

Darrell Devin Williams

Domanika Darnell Williams

Nicole Larie Willis

Taylor Moore Wilson

Leon Wilson

Kayla Rochelle Wilson

Cassadi Olivia Wimbish

Madeline Grace Winter

Logan Patrick Wolkart

Madison Renee Wolverton

Tyler James Wood

De'Larrius Tre'Veze Woods

Jordan Elizabeth Wroblewski

Cindy Yang

Caleb Jacove Young

Joshua Regel Zganjar

Tristen Ayla Zier

