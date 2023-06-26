The Denham Springs High School cross-country and track and field teams are hosting the third annual Dog Days of Summer 5K and 1-mile run on Saturday, Aug. 5.
The race takes along River Road in Denham Springs. Runners will start at Kidz Korner Playground, located at 979 Government Street.
Proceeds will go toward the Denham Springs High School cross country and track and field programs.
The race will be officially timed and managed by Threshold Timing. All participants will receive a T-shirt, if registered by July 29. All 5K finishers and all 1-mile finishers 14 and under will receive a custom medal. T-shirts will be available for those who register after July 29, while supplies last.
There are a maximum of 300 spots available for the races.
After the race drinks and food will be provided in the pavilion near the finish line.
People can also visit the “Denham Springs HS Cross Country” Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.