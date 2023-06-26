Dog Days of Summer Run 2021

People participate in the Dog Days of Summer 5k & 1-mile Fun Run in Denham Springs on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The run was hosted by the Le Chien Running Club and took place along River Road. Proceeds will benefit the Denham Springs High School cross country program.

 David Gray | The News

The Denham Springs High School cross-country and track and field teams are hosting the third annual Dog Days of Summer 5K and 1-mile run on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The race takes along River Road in Denham Springs. Runners will start at Kidz Korner Playground, located at 979 Government Street.

