DENHAM SPRINGS -- The most popular “Elf” of all will hit the big screen at Denham Springs Freshman High.
And it’ll be for a good cause.
Denham Springs High School’s DECA Club will screen the popular holiday movie “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, during an outdoor movie night at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.
Tickets will be sold beginning at 6:15 p.m. the night of the event, and admission is $5 per person or $20 per family of four or more. Children 3 years and younger get in for free. This is a cash-only event, and it will be held in the field next to Denham Springs Freshman High.
DECA will also have a free photo booth with Santa Claus, and concessions such as cookies, popcorn, and hot chocolate will be sold. Please accompany all children 13 and younger.
Money raised will go toward the DECA Club and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. DECA sponsor Courtney Richoux credited her students for the idea of a movie night fundraiser.
More information on this event can be found on “The Jackets Nest” Facebook page.
