Denham Springs High has elected the school’s 2020 homecoming court.
Named to the homecoming court were senior maids Caroline Covington, Angel Crowder, Hailey Enamorado, Hannah Enamorado, Cami Laxton, and Shelby Taylor.
One of the seniors will be revealed as this year’s queen during the Yellow Jackets’ football game against Ouachita Christian on Friday, Nov. 20.
Also named to the homecoming court were junior maids Amaris Birmingham, Lauryn Shavers, and Grace Stalsby; sophomore maids Sabrina Bishop and Kiarra Ratliff; and freshman maid Allie Wilkes.
