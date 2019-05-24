Denham Springs High FFA visits Freshwater Elementary

The Denham Springs High School FFA visited Freshwater Elementary School in Denham Springs on May 17.
Every year, FFA students bring their pets to share with the younger kids.
They hope to raise awareness about the FFA as well as share general tips on how to handle livestock.
The DSHS FFA has been visiting elementary schools for about 20 years, and the little kids and big kids love the experience.
The club currently has 60 members. The students must be enrolled in an agriscience class to participate in the club.
The FFA offers its members a wide variety of competitions to compete in each year. Employment skills, welding, poultry, dairy, horse judging, small engines, horticulture, forestry and food science are just some of the events available for students.
Advisor Cheryl Page, Shatona Bingham and Wayne Brumbaugh guide the students in their areas of interest.
