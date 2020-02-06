A graduate of Denham Springs High School has put his name in the U.S. Army history books.
Sgt. Sean Hebert, a 2009 DSHS graduate, was named “Male Soldier Athlete of the Year” following Fort Campbell MWR’s Commander’s Cup intramural sports program during the fiscal year 2019.
The program offers active military the opportunity to enhance individual morale and unit esprit de corps, through individual and team competition, according to its website. Intramural sports include softball, bowling, soccer, flag football, volleyball, and basketball.
101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker recognized all the Screaming Eagle soldiers in a ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and presented them with trophies signifying their accomplishments.
Hebert, of the 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion and the 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE,” and the other soldiers were all presented trophies that featured a bald eagle in flight atop an American flag.
Denham Springs High School joined in the celebration of one of its former students on Wednesday, posting a photo of Hebert holding his trophy on its Facebook page and adding the caption, “DSHS is proud of you!”
