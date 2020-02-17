(Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include quotes from Sgt. Sean Hebert.)
A three-sport athlete while attending Denham Springs High School, Sgt. Sean Hebert’s playing days weren’t over when he graduated.
In a way, they were just getting started — and the accolades have followed.
Hebert, a 2009 DSHS graduate, was named Fort Campbell’s “Male Soldier Athlete of the Year” following the Commander’s Cup intramural sports program during the fiscal year 2019.
On top of that, the 28-year-old son of Brian Hebert and Melissa Eikey has also been nominated for Male Soldier Athlete of the Year for the entire U.S. Army.
The Commander’s Cup intramural sports program offers active military the opportunity to enhance individual morale and “unit esprit de corps” through individual and team competition, according to its website. Intramural sports include softball, bowling, soccer, flag football, volleyball, cornhole, and basketball, and points are tallied throughout the year.
101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker recognized all the Screaming Eagle soldiers in a ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and presented them with trophies signifying their accomplishments.
Hebert, of the 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, was presented with a trophy that featured a bald eagle in flight atop an American flag.
Denham Springs High School joined in the celebration of one of its former students, posting a photo of Hebert holding his trophy on its Facebook page and adding the caption, “DSHS is proud of you!”
But in a phone interview with The News, Hebert said the honor belongs as much to his fellow soldiers as it does to him.
“I have a huge love for sports, but at the end of the day, those awards were not won by themselves,” Hebert said from his home in Kentucky. “I couldn’t have done that without my other soldiers here. They helped me get here.”
Sports have always been a big part of Hebert’s life, from his early childhood days in Minnesota to his teen years in Louisiana all the way to his life as a career soldier.
Hebert grew up in Minnesota while his father served in the Coast Guard. To pass the time, Hebert learned how to ice skate, something he continued to do when his family relocated to Kansas.
Hebert said his family moved back to Louisiana when he was in junior high, and with few ice rinks around, he took up other sports.
In high school, Hebert played defensive back and slot receiver for the Yellow Jackets football team. When he wasn't playing football, he’d lace up his bowling shoes and hit the lanes for the DSHS bowling team. He’d end the year running track.
Hebert enlisted in the U.S. Marines right out of high school and served there for eight years before switching to the U.S. Army in 2017. Barely two years after making the switch, he’s already put his name in the Army records books as a multi-sport athlete.
Hebert has participated in numerous athletic events within the Fort Campbell Intramural Program and within the community over the last two years. He played football, baseball, basketball, soccer, volleyball, and cornhole and also participated in a week-long event known as “The Week of the Eagle,” which consisted of flag football, tug-of-war, a shooting competition, and a CrossFit competition.
He excelled in them all.
On the hardwood, he scored 13 points a game for his unit, which finished in second place out of 20 teams. As a pitcher, he averaged five strikeouts per game while his unit netted a third-place finish among a field of 32.
As a quarterback, Hebert’s football team averaged a league-high 37 points per game and finished in third place out of 24 teams — which doesn’t include a first-place finish in the 2019 Tennessee Titans Military Bowl held in the pro football team’s practice facility.
In the battalion soccer tournament, he scored two goals in the championship game, which his team won. He’s also been selected to participate in the annual Army (Fort Campbell) versus Navy (Camp Millington) flag football game over the last two years.
“We won the first year but lost last year,” he said before jokingly adding, “that was annoying.”
Hebert’s athletic exploits helped his battalion, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, win first place among other battalions. His company, 39th ECHO Company, finished as runner-up among other companies.
But Hebert has also made an impact when he wasn’t playing, which was pointed out in his Army Athlete of the Year nomination.
He volunteered more than 100 hours in assisting the Fort Campbell B.O.S.S. Program and the MWR Warrior Zone in establishing a monthly Esports program featuring Smash Bros Tournament. This tournament has led to one soldier being selected to compete on the national level.
Additionally, Hebert was instrumental in volunteering with the Fort Campbell Spartan Race, which had more than 1,000 competitors. He also solicited the help of other volunteers and raised $1,800 for the Battalion FRG for 2019, surpassing the previous amount raised by more than $500.
“Sergeant Hebert is the example of today’s Warrior taking full advantage of utilizing sports to ease the tension of Fort Campbell’s high OPTEMPO and the stress of rapid deployments,” his nomination said.
“He consistently [displays] his excellence in athletic abilities, sportsmanship, integrity, and professional character. No matter the circumstance, he represents the Army in a professional manner, on and off the field.”
For Hebert, sports has opened up many doors to him, which is why he’s tried to include as many of his fellow soldiers as possible.
“I wanted to get them involved,” Hebert said. “I’ve been doing the military for 10 years now, so I know how much sports can help because I love sports. It was more about getting others involved, getting them out of the barracks, and showing them there are opportunities to have fun.
“We do all this training, so something like this is fun, but it also brings us closer together in a different way.”
This June, Hebert will be relocated to Fort Wainwright, Alaska, where he will be stationed for three years. He’s already seeing what sports will be available to him there.
“Very limited,” he said with a laugh. “But they have a hockey league, and I already know how to skate.”
