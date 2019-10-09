DENHAM SPRINGS -- Kaitlyn McLaughlin, a senior at Denham Springs High, was named the school’s 2019 homecoming queen during the Yellow Jackets’ football game on Friday, Sept. 27.
McLaughlin was joined on the court by fellow seniors Sophie Faircloth, Kateland Howard, Athena Idong, Whitney James, Kennedy King, Nicole Nguyen, Ella Otken, Katherine Thompson, Amber Williams, and Brinley Williamson.
Others named to the court were juniors Caroline Covington, Emily Dozier, Madison Feucht, Mallory Frizell, Cami Laxton, and Shelby Taylor, and sophomores Kate Price, Lauryn Shavers, and Grace Stalsby.
