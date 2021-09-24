Denham Springs High has revealed the 2021 homecoming court.
Senior maids elected to the court were Kallie Calvaruso, Brianna Daigle, Claire Dean, Haley Hoover, Antionette Idong, and Grace Stalsby.
One of the six seniors will be crowned the school’s newest homecoming queen during halftime of the Yellow Jackets’ football game on Friday, Oct. 1.
Others named to the court were junior maids Sabrina Bishop, Madalyn Harris, Kiarra Ratliff, and Braleigh Zeigler; along with sophomore maids Rebecca David and Elle Harris.
