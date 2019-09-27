DSHS Homecoming Court 2019
Pictured is the 2019 Denham Springs High homecoming court. Front row from left are seniors Ella Otken, Athena Idong, Kaitlyn McLaughlin, Amber Williams, Sophie Faircloth, Brinley Williamson, Nicole Nguyen, Kateland Howard, Whitney James and Kate Thompson (no pictured is Kennedy King). Back row from left are sophomores Lauryn Shavers, Kate Price, and Grace Stalsby; and juniors Cami Laxton, Caroline Covington, Emily Dozier, Madison Feucht, Mallory Frizell and Shelby Taylor.

 Morgan Prewitt-Werther | The News

Denham Springs High recently revealed its 2019 homecoming court.

Eleven senior maids were selected to the court: Sophie Faircloth, Kateland Howard, Athena Idong, Whitney James, Kennedy King, Kaitlyn McLaughlin, Nicole Nguyen, Ella Otken, Katherine Thompson, Amber Williams, and Brinley Williamson.

Juniors named to the homecoming court were Caroline Covington, Emily Dozier, Madison Feucht, Mallory Frizell, Cami Laxton, and Shelby Taylor. Sophomores named to the court were Kate Price, Lauryn Shavers, and Grace Stalsby.

The entire homecoming court will be recognized during the Yellow Jackets’ home game against Assumption on Friday, Sept. 27.

