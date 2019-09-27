Denham Springs High recently revealed its 2019 homecoming court.
Eleven senior maids were selected to the court: Sophie Faircloth, Kateland Howard, Athena Idong, Whitney James, Kennedy King, Kaitlyn McLaughlin, Nicole Nguyen, Ella Otken, Katherine Thompson, Amber Williams, and Brinley Williamson.
Juniors named to the homecoming court were Caroline Covington, Emily Dozier, Madison Feucht, Mallory Frizell, Cami Laxton, and Shelby Taylor. Sophomores named to the court were Kate Price, Lauryn Shavers, and Grace Stalsby.
The entire homecoming court will be recognized during the Yellow Jackets’ home game against Assumption on Friday, Sept. 27.
