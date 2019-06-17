Katie Carroll, a recent graduate of Denham Springs High, was named the 2019 recipient of the Lloyd F. “Big D” deGeneres Memorial Scholarship.
The daughter of Mark and Missy, Katie plans to attend Nicholls State University and major in nursing. While at Denham Springs High, she was enrolled in multiple honors and AP courses, and she was also involved in numerous campus and community organizations.
Katie served as the president of Mu Alpha Theta, the secretary of the Senior National Honor Society, and was a three-year member of Jackets Against Destructive Decisions (JADD) and the Anchor Club.
Her community activities also included Math Night at local elementary schools, food collections for Mighty Moms, and service at the Denham Springs Pilot Club’s Spring Tea.
The Memorial Scholarship honors the memory of Lloyd Frederick deGeneres — also known as “Coach D” — who was a teacher, coach, and assistant principal at Denham Springs High for 45 years.
The $1,000 scholarship has been given each year since 2016 to a graduating senior who demonstrates good character, initiative, and exceptional work ethic and who is planning to be enrolled in a four-year undergraduate program.
Applicants must be declaring a major in education or in a field of service such as medicine, law enforcement, or social work to be eligible.
