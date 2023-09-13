Denham Springs High School recently announced their 2023 Homecoming Court. They are pictured, as follows: (Front row, left to right) seniors Brianna Octave, Kayleigh Ellis, Allison Miceli, Gabriella Johnson, Rebecca David, and Arleth Hernandez-Tovar. (Back row, left to right) Aubrey White (Sophomore), Olivia Landry (Junior), Alexa Brazzell (Junior), Ava Burton (Junior), Destiny Alexander (Junior), and Jaylen Feucht (Sophomore).
Denham Springs High School announces homecoming court
- Staff Report
