Robotics teams will collide this weekend when high schools from Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma compete in a competition inside Denham Springs High’s Hornsby Gym on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The gym will be transformed into a space station for the 8th Annual Dow Red Stick Rumble, an off-season FIRST® (For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition and Festival.
During the competition, students will compete with giant robots battling on a field designed from the minds of Lucasfilm and Star Wars: Force for Change. The winning team will receive the coveted Red Stick Rumble Trophy.
This year’s event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it will be the first FIRST Robotics Competition held in more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 competition season was held virtually, and many members of each attending team have never seen a FIRST Robotics Competition in person.
“Offering this opportunity to these team members is not just about competition but about continuing the hope that things are getting back to normal where one day soon we will all be competing together in official competitions,” said Daniel Eiland, the event director of the Dow Red Stick Rumble, in a statement.
The event is open to the public, Eiland said, adding that food will be provided by the Denham Springs High School Snack Bar.
The competition will feature Louisiana teams from Denham Springs, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Brusly, Boutte, St. Gabriel, Mandeville, and Destrehan, as well as teams from Oklahoma and Mississippi.
The competition is sponsored by Dow Chemical.
