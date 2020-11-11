Denham Springs Junior High presented the school’s 2020 homecoming court on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
During the presentation, Lane Martin was revealed as this year’s homecoming queen.
Along with Lane, this year’s court included Morgan Brown, Jayla Burges, Sadie Coates, Piper Creel, Havyn Foster, Isabella Gilbert, Bryleigh Jarreau, Isabella Lane, Madison Poole, Edith Sanchez-Reyes, Kinsley Thevenot, Jadyn Vaughn, Sophia Villasenor, and Kierstyn Wilkes.
The Yellow Jackets ended the special evening with a 14-8 win over the Southside Junior High Buccaneers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.