Denham Springs Junior High presented the school’s 2021 homecoming court on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
During the presentation, Madison Poole was revealed as this year’s homecoming queen.
Along with Poole, this year’s court included Eden Ashford, Ava Blackwell, Piper Creel, Isabella Gilbert, Charli Gremillion, Jaelyn Jeansonne, Addison King, Lily LaBauve, Amaiya Lusker, Juliette Meyer-Bertheau, Chandler Swarts, Emylin VanHoy, and Kierstyn Wilkes.
