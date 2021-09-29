Denham Springs Junior High homecoming court 2021

Denham Springs Junior High presented the school’s 2021 homecoming court on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Pictured, front row from left, are Ava Blackwell, Isabella Gilbert, Addison King, Madison Poole (queen), Chandler Swarts, Amaiya Lusker, and Juliette Meyer-Bertheau; back row from left, are Charli Gremillion, Jaelyn Jeansonne, Emylin VanHoy, Piper Creel, Lily LaBauve, Kierstyn Wilkes, and Eden Ashford.

 Submitted by Stefanie Lorena

During the presentation, Madison Poole was revealed as this year’s homecoming queen.

Along with Poole, this year’s court included Eden Ashford, Ava Blackwell, Piper Creel, Isabella Gilbert, Charli Gremillion, Jaelyn Jeansonne, Addison King, Lily LaBauve, Amaiya Lusker, Juliette Meyer-Bertheau, Chandler Swarts, Emylin VanHoy, and Kierstyn Wilkes.

