The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club is helping young anglers in their quest to catch a national title.
During their regular July meeting, Kiwanis Club members presented a check worth $1,000 to members of the Denham Springs High School fishing team, which is sending four anglers to compete for the national championship at the end of this month.
Kiwanis Club members presented the check to fishermen Caleb Roblin, Blake Verberne, and Jackson McKee along with fishing coach Kenneth Lang. Angler Trace Day was unable to attend the meeting.
During the meeting, Lang explained to Kiwanians the ins and outs of high school fishing as well as the accomplishments of his team, which he called “one of the best around.”
Their merits this season certainly back up their coach’s claim: Of the Louisiana schools that will send teams to the national tournament, only Denham Springs High is sending more than one.
“If anybody asks, you can tell them Denham Springs High School is right up there with the best,” Lang said. “We’ve made some great strides between previous seasons and this. It’s been an exponential leap to where we’re at now.”
Lang said the fishing season is “pretty much year round,” with another starting shortly after one ends. In a typical season, there are three trails — an east, a west, and a north trail — and each trail has three tournaments.
A pair of anglers can qualify for state by placing in the top four in any three of the nine events, Lang said. Across the state, there were three teams that double-qualified. Two, he noted, were in Denham Springs.
Lang also called high school fishing “an expensive sport,” which made the Kiwanis Club’s donation even more appreciated.
“They have to have boats, they have to have insurance, and then they have to have all the fishing gear,” he said. “There’s a number of things that go with it.”
Lang said the sport requires a big commitment from its athletes, despite not receiving the glitz and glamour of other sports. He said anglers typically have to arrive for tournaments for 4:30 a.m. check-ins, meaning they might have to leave their homes as early as 3 a.m., depending on the destination.
Anglers not only have to have the materials, boat, and equipment, Lang said they must “have the technique and be able to apply it in any given situation.” Factors such as the temperature, the time of the day, the lighting of the day, and the movement of the water all have to be taken into account, which only comes from continuous preparation.
“It takes commitment on all levels,” Lang said. “When we get kids who are interested in fishing, it is my job to teach them all the nuances of the sport and that it is a real commitment. They may not go out and practice on the field like baseball or football, but I guarantee you if you start adding up all the time, there’s a lot of hours spent preparing for this.”
“When you take into account all the things and nuances it takes to get to that point, it takes commitment,” he said later. “If you want to fish, anyone can throw a line in the water. But if you want to compete, there’s the distinction. A lot of people enjoy fishing and that’s great. But our focus is on those who want to compete as an angler.”
Roblin, Verberne, McKee, and Day will join other high school anglers from across the country in the Bassmasters High School National Championship, which will be held in Dayton, Tennessee, the weekend of July 29-31.
As many as 275 high school teams are expected to compete for the high school championship crown. Each two-angler team is accompanied by a coach who runs the boat and can give advice on fishing techniques and patterns.
This year’s tournament will mark the first time the Bassmaster High School National Championship has been decided on Chickamauga Lake, which has previously hosted four major B.A.S.S. tournaments. The seven previous High School National Championship tournaments have been held on Kentucky Lake.
Listed below are the fishing teams from Livingston Parish that are slated to compete for the national title:
-- Denham Springs High - Caleb Roblin and Blake Verberne
-- Denham Springs High - Trace Day and Jackson McKee
-- Live Oak High - Chance Shelby and Tyler Jordan
-- Walker High - Jace Martello and Luke Ferachi
