The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club, a local service organization, donated $2,000 to a pair of elementary schools earlier this month.
During a September meeting, the Kiwanis Club donated $1,000 to both Gray’s Creek Elementary and Southside Elementary.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club, a local service organization, donated $2,000 to a pair of elementary schools earlier this month.
During a September meeting, the Kiwanis Club donated $1,000 to both Gray’s Creek Elementary and Southside Elementary.
The donation to Gray’s Creek Elementary will go toward the school’s sensory room, a learning space for special needs students. Southside Elementary’s donation will be used for pick-up and drop-off benches in the school’s loading zone.
“What an honor it is to serve the children in our community, especially through our schools,” the club wrote on Facebook. “We love our Educators!!!”
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club is a local chapter of Kiwanis International, an organization of volunteers dedicated to “improving the world, one child and one community at a time.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.