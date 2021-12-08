The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club is gearing up for two holiday-themed events this week.
The first will be the Lighting of the Christmas Tree, a family-friendly event that’ll be held at Train Station Park on Thursday, Dec. 9. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and include a performance from singers in the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs, who will perform a slew of holiday jingles.
On Saturday, the Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Christmas parade, the first in two years. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Denham Springs High School and travel south on Range Avenue through the Antique Village. The parade will end at Veterans Boulevard.
The grand marshal for this year’s parade is Heather Dugas, a graduate of Denham Springs High and veteran of the U.S. Navy. Dugas joined the Navy as a culinary specialist in 2013. She was stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and served for four years, including a 9-month deployment.
Dugas, a resident of Denham Springs, was crowned the Ms. Veteran America 2021 Second Runner-Up. She advocates for homeless women veterans and their children.
Sponsors for the 2021 parade include: First Guaranty Bank, Plantation Management Company, Livingston Parish Tourism, Westaff, Bank of Zachary, ServPro, Ozuna’s Painting, Jeffreys Collision Center, Professional Title, Taylor Wellons, Politz and Duhe Firm, Denham Springs Radiator and Glass, Hughes Safe and Lock, and BJ Pawn.
