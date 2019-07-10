DENHAM SPRINGS -- Main Street volunteers will present a gala to raise funds for a permanent exhibit about the history of the city.
The “Denim and Diamonds in Denham” gala will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. The evening will include cocktails, dinner, raffles, musical entertainment, and silent and live auctions.
Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and WAFB forecaster Diane Deaton will co-host the evening, which will also feature celebrity waiters.
Celebrity waiters already committed include Eric Edwards, Livingston Parish Tourism Director; Jason Harris, Livingston Parish Clerk of Court; Scooter Keen, Livingston Parish Council; Buddy Mincey, Livingston Parish School Board; Robert Poole, Denham Springs City Councilman; Jeff Wesley, Former Denham Springs Police Chief and Denham Springs City Councilman; Melvin Wheat, Denham Springs Fire Chief; and Shannon Womack, Denham Springs Police Chief.
Tickets for the gala are a $75 donation per person and are available through PayPal by visiting www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org. They can also be purchased at Old City Hall.
Funds from the gala will go toward establishing a permanent exhibit at Old City Hall in the Denham Springs Antique Village, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places last November.
Denham Springs Main Street, a self-sustained, non-profit, all-volunteer group, has been working for more than 20 years to help promote and preserve the downtown area. It is part of the Louisiana Main Street and Main Street America programs that promote historical preservation nationwide.
Past projects of Denham Springs Main Street include the establishment of three parks; the additions of historic-style street signs, attractive lighting, benches, and trash receptacles; the establishment of a historic walking tour; and the identification of historic buildings with plaques.
Over the years, Main Street has provided exhibits and opening receptions for two Smithsonian exhibits (Journey Stories and Water/Ways), Bead Town, the Civil War, World War II, the Vietnam War, local photography, quilts, and many others. The volunteer group also organizes the annual Chef’s Evening & Wine Tasting and assists with Christmas in the Village
As part of the fundraising efforts, sponsorships are available for the gala at various levels, as well as the naming/dedication rights of the museum rooms at Old City Hall. Anyone interested in these opportunities may call Pat Genre at (225) 933-2867 or email ppgenre@cox.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.