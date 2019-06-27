A Denham Springs native was among several Southeastern Louisiana University students who recently received awards from the Louisiana Press Association “Better Newspaper Contest” for 2019.
Annie Goodman, a 2015 graduate of Denham Springs High and Editor-in-Chief of the SLU student newspaper “The Lion’s Roar,” took first place in the Best Feature Story category for her piece titled “Overcoming Addiction: four years sober.”
The story, which was posted online Sept. 24, 2018, follows a 28-year-old SLU student whose battle with addiction started at the age of 13. Beginning as a social trend, the SLU student soon became addicted to vices such as alcohol, Xanax, cocaine, Molly, Roxicodone and heroin to avoid dealing with her emotions before seeking help at a rehabilitation center. The student has now been sober for four years, according to the story.
A senior majoring in communication, Goodman also received second place in the Best Front Page category for her design work for the front pages of the Aug. 28, 2018, and Nov. 13, 2018, issues of “The Lion’s Roar.”
“I have learned so much from working at ‘The Lion’s Roar,’” Goodman said in a press release. “I never expected to be where I am today achieving the things I am. I’ve won a few awards over the years, but this is my first, first place award, which is pretty exciting.”
“The Lion’s Roar” staff was recognized in several categories of the competition, including awards for first place in the Best Overall Website category and second place in the General Excellence category. Southeastern student journalists also received awards for page design and photography.
The Nebraska Press Association judged this year’s 1,034 entries from 37 publications and college and university student newspapers.
Recently, the staff of “The Lion’s Roar” also received five awards from the Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors College Contest competition and the Columbia Scholastic Press Association’s Gold Circle Awards in March.
The Gold Circle Awards awarded Goodman second place for her opinion piece, titled “Decoding the Barcode Tattoo,” in the Personal Opinion: Off-campus Issues category.
“My staff has grown so much since they joined, and I love watching them flourish,” Goodman continued. “Seeing them recognized for their good work is really amazing - especially since I know I don’t praise them nearly enough. Now, I can’t wait to see what awards our newer staff members will receive this time next year.”
“The Lion’s Roar” and its staff have garnered over 20 awards in the past two years from competitions such as the LPA’s Better Newspaper Contest, the LA-MS APME, the American Scholastic Press Association and the CSPA Gold Circle Awards.
“These talented students continuously learn and grow as individuals, while at the same time serving the campus with compelling and unique news information,” said Lee E. Lind, director of Student Publications, in a press release. “We are extremely proud of the recognition they have received for their hard work and dedication to the Southeastern community.”
