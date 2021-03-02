Emily Ames Otken was awarded the Louisiana State University 2020 Tom W. Dutton Scholarship.
Emily, a graduate of Denham Springs High, is a junior at LSU majoring in biological sciences and minoring in political science and mass communications with a focus in public relations.
LSU Campus Life annually awards 10-12 female undergraduate and graduate students who were nominated for their outstanding service and leadership on LSU’s campus and within their community. The award winners will be recognized at the Love Purple Live Gold Awards in April.
Last October, Emily was one of four junior attendants selected for LSU’s 2020 Homecoming Court. LSU announced the full court and senior royalty candidates on Oct. 24 during halftime of the homecoming football game against South Carolina.
The court was made up of 14 exceptional students who positively contributed to the LSU community through their leadership, service and spirit. The homecoming court was chosen in a multi-stage selection process that included an application review round by LSU faculty and staff judges and a final round of interviews with LSU alumni, faculty, and staff judges.
Emily is a Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors student on the President’s Honor Roll for Fall 2020 and she received her Sophomore Honors Distinction. She has been the Director of Transportation for LSU’s Student Government for the past two years, where she planned and executed LSU’s first Pedestrian Safety Day with involvement from 10 LSU departments and numerous community groups. She also established and executed LSU’s first annual Commuter Appreciation Day.
Emily is the Director of the First-Year Leadership Initiative of LSU’s Student Philanthropy Council. She is LSU Alpha Epsilon Delta ( Pre- Medical Society) Reporter, and Alpha Phi Sorority’s Director of Community Engagement and Bible Study Leader. She is also a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society, Rho Lambda National Sorority Leadership Recognition Society and the Order of Omega Greek Honor Society.
Her community involvement, to name a few, includes being a summer intern for U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy’s Baton Rouge office and volunteering with Mighty Moms of Livingston Parish and Live Oak United Methodist Church.
