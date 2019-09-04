One of Denham Springs’ own is now a top-ranked Taekwondo student.
Garrison Parker, a fourth-grader at Seventh Ward Elementary, was one of hundreds of people who competed in the Taekwondo United Fall National Tournament held in Orlando, Florida, Aug. 30-31.
During the competition, Parker took home a first-place honors in forms, making her the nation’s top-ranked student in her age division. She also earned third place in sparring and fourth place in free design forms, a category that included older and more advanced students.
Garrison competed in Orlando, FL at the Taekwondo United Nationals Tournament last week. She won 1st in forms and 3rd in sparring in her division! She is number 1 in the nation for forms and 3rd in the Nation for sparring in her division! Great job! pic.twitter.com/dQlpFtmngv— Seventh Ward Elementary (@seventhwardelem) September 3, 2019
Taekwondo United (TU) is a national martial arts organization with schools located all across the United States, according to its website. All TU schools adhere to similar guidelines and procedures and have a developed, comprehensive training and fitness program for their students to follow.
