The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held their monthly meeting on Oct. 7, 2020.
President Kathleen Dawkins welcomed 16 members to the meeting, held via Zoom, and called the meeting to order. Secretary Judith Nesom called the roll. The minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. Treasurer Gayle Brown gave the treasurer’s report. Librarian Paula Miley informed the group when books would be available for check-out and return.
Kathleen welcomed the guest speaker, author Swearingen Durham. Swearingen was born in Baton Rouge but moved to Denham Springs during his childhood. He was a 2011 graduate of Denham Springs High School. He and his wife currently reside in Portland, Oregon.
Although he began writing in grade school, “The Blackstone Ritual: Tales of the Bardenwood” is his first published work. The fantasy fiction novel takes the reader on an enchanting journey through a forbidden forest, full of mythical creatures.
The main character, Arden Ford, was a simple stable boy before being lured into the forest, where he discovers magical powers. His quest is to free a mystical king who can restore the balance of nature to Bardenwood.
The book is the first of a series and can be purchased online as well as locally at Cavalier House, where a recent book signing was held. All books purchased at Cavalier House will be autographed copies.
The author concluded by sharing the highs and lows of the long process to publication.
It was an enjoyable and entertaining presentation and we look forward to reviewing the next book in the series.
The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting was scheduled for November 4.
