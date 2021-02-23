The Suburban Reviewer’s Book Club held its monthly meeting on February 3, 2021, via Zoom.
President Kathleen Dawkins called the meeting to order, and Secretary Judith Nesom called the roll with 15 members present. The minutes of the January meeting were read and accepted.
Treasurer Gayle Brown gave the treasurer’s report, and librarian Paula Kelly informed the group when books would be available for checkout and return.
At the conclusion of business, the club welcomed its guest speaker, Brenda Kabel Cason. Brenda, a native of Denham Springs, discussed her book “Denham’s Springs.”
The book is a documentary of Denham Springs’ first settlers, Robert Benton, Sarah Denham, and their descendants. These two families were instrumental in the establishment of the Town of Denham Springs. Related ancestors included the Fosters, Caters, Browns, and Cottons.
Counting themselves among the early settlers of the country, their friends and acquaintances were General George Washington, Daniel Boone, Davy Crockett, and the famous Senator Thomas Hart Benton. These early families participated in the American Revolution and every war that followed. They migrated south following the Civil War.
The book is a sequel to “Benton’s Ferry,” written by the author’s late father, renowned local artist Lionel Kabel. It is one of the few books in existence which tells of the history of Livingston Parish. Both books may be purchased locally.at Cavalier House.
The presentation was especially interesting to the group, as several members have ancestors that were included in the documentary. Member Cissy Benton Grantham shared some personal stories of her relatives, which was quite entertaining. After thanking Brenda for her informative presentation, the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting will be held on March 3, 2021.
