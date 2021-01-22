Private First Class Carl Joseph McLin, Jr., graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on Dec. 18, 2020.
McLin, 18, is a native of Denham Springs and was part of the Denham Springs High School Class of 2020.
PFC McLin successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD Parris Island as one of 56 recruits in Training Platoon 2090. While in recruit training, PFC McLin achieved the following: Expert Marksmanship, 1st Class for Physical Fitness, and 1st Class for Combat Fitness.
He will report to Camp Geiger for two months at the Infantry Training Battalion. Following ITB, he will continue his Marine Security Guard training at Quantico, VA. PFC McLin's Permanent Duty Station (PDS) following training is to be determined.
