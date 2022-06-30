Denham Springs native named a Stamps Scholar

This fall, 247 students from across the country will enroll in universities and colleges with the support of the Stamps Scholarship, making up the 17th class of Stamps Scholars.
With support from the Stamps Scholars programs, these scholars will pursue their passions of tackling national and global challenges while making impacts on their campuses and communities.
Alyssa Bishop, of Denham Springs, has been awarded the Stamps Scholarship. A 2022 graduate of Denham Springs High, Bishop plans to attend Virginia Tech and study architecture.
Bishop was one of 413,000 applicants for the 17th class of Stamps Scholars. The scholars were chosen via rigorous processes by their universities and colleges for their academic excellence, leadership experience, dedication to service, and exceptional character.
For these students, the total value of their Stamps Scholarships will be worth up to approximately $40.5 million, with each attending one of 31 partner universities across the U.S. and the U.K.
At most partner universities, the Stamps Scholarship covers up to the total estimated cost of attendance for four years of undergraduate study and also includes enrichment funds that Scholars can use for academic and professional development, ranging from study abroad to internships to independent research.
In recent years, Stamps Scholars have used their funds for experiences such as conducting scientific research in Antarctica, volunteering at a shelter in Peru, studying abroad in Jordan, and attending a medical Spanish program in Ecuador.
Rising juniors at several colleges and universities can apply for Stamps Scholarships as well; these partners include the US Military Academy, the US Naval Academy, the US Air Force Academy, the University of Chicago, and Dartmouth College.
Perhaps the most special benefit of the Stamps Scholarship is the opportunity for Scholars to network with an international community of peers and alumni — from regional conferences and informal meet-ups hosted by partner schools, to the biennial Stamps Scholars National Convention, taking place in spring 2023 in Atlanta, GA, at the birthplace of the Stamps Scholars Program, the Georgia Institute of Technology.
“Through our partnerships with these great universities and colleges, we are able to support some truly outstanding young people as they pursue their goals,” said Roe Stamps, founder and chairman of the Stamps Scholars Program. “By creating community among them via our conventions and networking, we help them connect with others across the country and around the world with similar goals and aspirations.
“This year’s group of new students join us at a time when our alumni network has grown stronger and more capable to be leaders in innovation across STEM, humanities, business, and other fields.”
Staying in touch with the Stamps alumni network beyond graduation offers many benefits to current Scholars, including one-on-one mentorships with alumni who are professionals in the workforce, as well as virtual panels and Q&A sessions regarding graduate programs, career building, and fellowships.
Stamps Scholars are also among the recipients of awards such as the Fulbright, Gates Cambridge, Goldwater, Marshall, Rhodes, Truman, and Schwarzman Scholarships. Stamps alumni work with top companies and organizations such as Google, Goldman Sachs, and NASA and are pursuing graduate degrees at institutions such as Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, and the University of Cambridge.
Find out more at stampsscholars.org.
