A Denham Springs native was recently named the Naval School of Music’s Student of the Month.
Lance Cpl. Paige M. Lejeune, a graduate of Denham Springs High, was selected as the Student of the Month for September 2019, according to a press release.
Lejeune, a flute student, has been in the Music Basic Course for five months.
She enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2018 to create a strong name for herself, the press release said, and to defy the odds as female Marines are uncommon. She also wanted to show her family and friends that anything is possible.
Prior to joining the U.S. Marine Corps, Lejeune attended paramedic and nursing schools in addition to working in an eye doctor’s office.
While at the Naval School of Music, Lejeune said she has benefited most from the mentorship she’s received from various instructors. As a result, she feels she has improved drastically as a leader, and her knowledge in music theory has grown, as well.
Lejeune’s musical influence is Emmanuel Pahud. In her spare time, she enjoys singing, hiking, and spending time in the gym.
The Naval School of Music provides specialized training for selected personnel of the Navy and Marine Corps. It is the first stop after basic training for instrumentalists and vocalists seeking to join the ranks of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.
