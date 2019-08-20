Emily Otken, a Denham Springs native, recently won three Grand Cup awards for 12 consecutive years of superior ratings in the Louisiana Federation of Music Clubs piano festivals.
A 12-year piano student under Melanie Rushing, Emily is among a select number of students who have won the national recognition of a 12-year trophy. She earned honors in the categories of piano solos, hymns and duets — a rare feat that will merit additional recognition in the LFMC National Magazine.
Emily, the daughter of Jim and Michelle Otken, is a 2018 graduate of Denham Springs High School, where she earned a 4.0 GPA and was named her school’s Student of the Year as a senior. In addition to playing the piano, she was also a 12-year member of the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs and participated in the Gifted and Talented Music and Drama school programs.
Emily is currently studying biological science at LSU, with a minor in political science. In addition to her studies, she works in the Respiratory Immunology and Toxicology Research Lab and has volunteered in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Ochsner Medical Center for three summers.
During high school, Emily was a summer intern with U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and volunteered with Mighty Moms and Blue Star Moms. She is one of the volunteer pianists and soloists for Live Oak United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.