Taylor Marie Alleman, a 2018 graduate of Denham Springs High School, was named the recipient of two “outstanding student” awards for 2018-2019 at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM).
A USM theatre major, Alleman was named the university’s overall “Most Outstanding Female Freshman of the Year” by the university’s administration and staff. She was also presented the “Outstanding Freshman in Theatre Award” by the University’s Department of Theatre and Dance.
Alleman’s 2018-2019 USM theatre work included being assistant director of the USM Mainstage production of “The Three Musketeers.” She also performed in the Graduate Student Qualifying Project production of “Alice in Wonderland” and the Freshman-Sophomore Transfer production of Woody Allen’s play “God.”
She was also named to the USM President’s Honor List for maintaining a 4.0 grade average for both 2018-2019 semesters. Her club activities include APO, Honors College Leadership Council, USM Student Alumni Association, Skip the Script Improv Troupe, and Theatre Stage Combat Fight Club.
Alleman’s USM freshmen scholarships included USM Honors College Presidential Scholarship for four years (Dr. William G. Giles and Dr. Hannelore H. Giles Presidential Scholarship 2019-2020); John B. Smith and Charles M. Smith Theatre Endowment; and Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce Scholarship.
Her sophomore year scholarships will include John B. Smith and Charles M. Smith Theatre Endowment; Louis Gertler Scholarship Endowment; Martha Tatum Theatre Scholarship Endowment; and Thelma Murff Johnson Arts Scholarship Endowment – Theatre.
Among Alleman’s activities and awards while at Denham Springs High School were Gifted/Talented Music and Theatre programs, JADD (Jackets Against Destructive Decisions), Livingston Parish SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions Student), Mu Alpha Theta-Math Honor Society; Junior/Senior National Honor Society; Beta Club; National AP (Advanced Placement) Scholar Award; All “A” Honor Roll (grades 1-12).
Among her Advanced Placement (AP) classes at DSHS were English IV, Calculus, Music Theory, Chemistry, U.S. History, Government and Politics, Human Geography, and Spanish III (CLEP credit).
“I am extremely blessed for all of the wonderful opportunities and recognitions provided to me through the University of Southern Mississippi,” she said. “I would like to thank my family and all of my friends, both at home and at USM, for all of their endless support.
“Most importantly, I want to inspire and encourage others to work hard in everything they do so that one day they will have the ability to truly go after their dream.”
