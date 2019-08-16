Chloe Burkett, a Denham Springs native and 2016 graduate of Denham Springs High School, will represent her home state during the first-ever Miss for America pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Louisiana native will compete for the crown Aug. 15-24 at the Westgate Hotel and Casino.
Chloe was crowned the inaugural Miss for Louisiana 2019 at War Memorial Theater on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University on May 11. During the competition, she was awarded Miss Congeniality, Unique State Costume, Swimsuit Award, Evening Gown Award, and Photogenic Award.
A member of Phi Sigma Theta National Honor Society, Chloe is a marketing major with a concentration in professional sports marketing at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Chloe is the founder and CEO of “More Than Pretty,” a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization geared toward helping domestic violence survivors with the healing process “one face at a time.” She is also actively involved with traumatic brain injury awareness and is the Louisiana ambassador for the Oklahoma-based TBI Raiders.
The 21-year-old daughter of Thomas Burkett of Walker and Melodie Stewart of Baton Rouge, Chloe plans to continue her philanthropic work for her non-profit, fundraising for traumatic brain injury and raising awareness about the opioid crisis with the official Miss for America charity, “Victoria’s Voice.”
Those interested in having Miss Louisiana for America at an event can contact Chloe at chloeburkett8@gmail.com.
Miss for America will be aired on Friday, Aug. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.