Ella Otken, a 12-year piano student under Melanie Rushing, won three 12-year superior trophies in the 2020 Louisiana Federation of Music Clubs piano festival.
This rare achievement in three divisions — piano solos, hymns, and duets — will receive special recognition in the NFMC national magazine.
Her other piano accomplishments include first place in the 2019 Baton Rouge Music Teachers Allen Fleming Competition and second place in LMTA State Rally in 2019.
Ella has received the Outstanding Achievement award in the LMTA Baton Rouge District Piano Rally for 12 years and will be honored with her 12-year medal for her outstanding scores in all four divisions: performance, sight-reading, keyboard musicianship, and a written theory test.
Ella is also a 13-year member of the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs auditioned Chorale, and has sung in the All-State Honor Choirs for eight years. She has also performed in the Gifted Talented Music and Drama school programs.
In addition, Ella is the first-place winner in the Louisiana Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy contest and one of only three recipients of the Presidential Volunteer Service Gold Award.
Ella has served as a summer intern with Senator Bill Cassidy and also has a volunteer for Mighty Moms, Blue Star Moms, and the Ochsner Cancer Center of Baton Rouge. She is one of the volunteer pianists and soloists for Live Oak United Methodist Church.
Being accepted into the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College, she plans to attend LSU with a major in Biological Sciences and a minor in Political Science. She will graduate from Denham Springs High School with a 4.34 GPA after taking 12 AP classes.
Ella is the daughter of Jim and Michelle Otken of Denham Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.