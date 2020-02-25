Raychelle Riley, a Denham Springs native and news reporter/anchor for the Southeastern Channel, was recently awarded the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters’ annual Student Broadcasting Scholarship, the student-run news outlet said in a press release.
The Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (LAB), made up of all television and radio professionals in Louisiana, selected Riley from among all broadcasting students in Louisiana.
To be eligible, applicants had to maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5 and submit three letters of recommendation along with a written narrative about their vision for a career in broadcasting.
A reporter/anchor for the nationally award-winning “Northshore News” student newscast, Riley will receive $2,000 per semester for two semesters for a total of $4,000 in scholarship money from the LAB beginning this semester. She will be officially recognized at the LAB Prestige Awards luncheon at the L’Auberge Hotel and Casino in Baton Rouge.
This is the second major award for Riley, a Denham Springs High graduate, in the last year. Last summer, she was named the first-ever recipient of the Robin Roberts ABC “Good Morning America” internship. It led to a paid 12-week summer internship in New York City at the “Good Morning America” studios in Times Square.
Riley is a 4.0 student majoring in communication with a focus in TV/Video/Film, and she also competes for the Lady Lions’ track team. She is the daughter of Raphineas “Ray” and Maria Riley of Denham Springs and graduated with the DSHS Class of 2018.
