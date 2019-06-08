Natchitoches — On Friday, May 17, the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) held its annual Senior Recognition Ceremony to honor the Class of 2019.
The ceremony celebrated personal character, academic excellence and development of skills in each academic discipline.
Juan Cecchini of Denham Springs, along with Esther Seo of Bossier City, received the Spirit of LSMSA award.
This award recognizes students who best exemplify the pillars of LSMSA school spirit, demonstrating hard work, perseverance, service, involvement and camaraderie.
In addition, Jordan Byrd of Denham Springs was chosen to represent the math and computer science department as the discipline’s Gonfaloniere.
Each major discipline — creative and performing arts, math and computer science, humanities, languages and science — introduced a chosen Gonfaloniere, or “flag bearer,” who was deemed to embody excellence in that discipline. These students were privileged to carry the Gonfalon for their respective department at the school’s commencement ceremony procession.
In the fall, Cecchini plans to attend the Louisiana State University Ogden Honors College to major in astronomy, while Byrd plans to study mathematical and computational science at Stanford University.
LSMSA is still accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year. To apply, visit www.LSMSA.edu/apply.
