DENHAM SPRINGS -- Nearly a dozen members of the Pilot Club of Denham Springs paid a Memorial Day visit to veterans at Golden Age and Harvest Manor nursing homes on Tuesday, June 11.
For the visit, the Pilot Club prepared and delivered more than 40 patriotic tote bags to veterans residing in the two local nursing homes. Each bag contained a plethora of goodies for the veterans, including pudding, socks, cookies and crackers, a word search puzzle, and a miniature American flag.
Club members broke into two groups to deliver the red, white and blue tote bags to veterans who had served in all branches of the military and several conflicts overseas. The visit is one of two the Pilot Club sponsors a year, one for Memorial Day and the other around Christmas.
The Pilot Club of Denham Springs, which has existed since 1965, meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the Denham Springs-Walker Library, located at 8101 US-190 in Denham Springs.
The club’s service focus involves promoting awareness of brain-related disorders and helping those affected through volunteer activities, education, and financial support. It has had a hand in the creation of two public parks for special needs children — Kidz Korner Playland in Denham Springs and Challenger Field in Walker.
Those interested in more information about the club or joining are encouraged to visit the Pilot Club’s website, www.pilotclubds.org.
