A dog dedicated to protecting others will soon receive some extra protection himself.
Denham Springs Police Department’s K9 Koi will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization located in East Taunton, Mass.
K9 Koi’s vest was sponsored by “Jessica Brighenty, Julie Brighenty-Fitzgerald and Friends” and will be embroidered with the sentiment, “In honor of John Henry Brighenty.” Delivery is expected within 8-10 weeks, according to the police department.
It will be quite the treat for K9 Koi.
The donation for one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950. Each vest has a value anywhere between $1,744-$2,283 along with a five-year warranty. An average vest weighs between 4-5 lbs.
The donation to K9 Koi is one of more than 3,200 vests that Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., has provided in the last decade.
Vested Interest is a 501 (c)(3) organization whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests, as well as other assistance, to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country. Since its inception, Vested Interest has provided protective vests in all 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million dollars.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
K9 Koi is a 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois who has been on duty with his partner, Joseph Babin, since September 2018. He is one of an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S.
