Denham Springs senior wins $10,000 prize from U.S. Bank Student Scholarship Program

A soon-to-be graduate just got some extra cash to further her education.
Kamdyn Lee, a senior at Denham Springs High, was recently awarded the grand prize in the U.S. Bank Student Scholarship Program, receiving $10,000 to go toward her first-year studies in college.
Lee is one of only three scholarship winners recognized by the program, according to a press release. The other recipients are from Arkansas and Missouri.
Nearly 23,000 students from across the U.S. competed.
“I was overjoyed when I heard the news at school about winning the scholarship,” Lee said in a statement. “I excitedly told all my friends and then I applied for more scholarships.”
The winning students were selected for their skill and understanding of financial modules that were completed and sent to the scholarship program, according to a press release. As part of the program, those students who completed a certain number of modules throughout their high school career became eligible for monetary awards.
“The information in the financial modules was interesting,” Lee said. “I work part-time as a waitress, so I’ve been learning to budget.”
Lee said she plans to pursue a degree in psychology at LSU, beginning this fall.
The U.S. Bank Student Scholarship Program is in its 10th year and “continues to evolve and touch the lives of students,” said Kaori Yamada, U.S. Bank’s senior vice president of financial education strategy, in a statement.
“The last few years have shown all of us the value of understanding how to manage our money, the tools and resources that are available to both get through and take advantage of the unexpected,” Yamada said.
“We’re delighted to support over 50,000 students this past year with financial education and help them feel increased confidence in managing their personal finances.”
In 2022, there will be two entry periods for students to apply for future scholarships. The first application window is open now and will run until June 26. A second window will open on June 27 and run until October 30.
For complete details, visit the U.S. Bank Student Scholarship Program page at https://www.usbank.com/financialiq/manage-your-household/student-center/enter-to-win-the-student-union-scholarship.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.