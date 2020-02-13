DENHAM SPRINGS -- It’s been a memorable year for local country singer Chase Tyler.
He sang the national anthem in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome; he was one of the performers in perhaps the biggest single-day concert ever in Denham Springs; he performed in one of Washington, D.C.’s, most exclusive Mardi Gras balls; he was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.
But it doesn’t stop there. This weekend, he’ll be a grand marshal… again.
Tyler, a Denham Springs native, will serve as grand marshal for the Krewe of Denham Springs’ 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade, set to roll through the city on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The family-oriented parade — with a theme of “Back to the 80s” — is slated to begin at 3 p.m. at Denham Springs High School. It will then travel down Range Avenue, go through the Antique Village, and end on Veterans Boulevard.
This will be the second parade that has invited Tyler to be grand marshal, following the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club’s Christmas Parade in December. It’s another in a long list of recent accolades for the Denham Springs native who has become one of the most sought-after entertainers in the Gulf Coast region.
Tyler was officially inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Texas Club in November. He became the second Denham Springs singer to be named a Hall of Famer, after Ernest Scott, who received the honor last June. Tyler was originally inducted in 2011 in the “Future Famer” category.
The Chase Tyler Band was also invited to perform in one of the most exclusive Mardi Gras celebrations in Washington, D.C. The band was one of a handful of Louisiana groups that entertained a crowd of nearly 3,000 people in a private event, which is organized by a Louisiana krewe and attended by many of the country’s top decision-makers.
Tyler was believed to be the first Livingston Parish singer invited to perform at the exclusive Mardi Gras party.
In September, the Chase Tyler Band served as the opening act for the Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash, which drew thousands of people to North Park in Denham Springs for the area's biggest one-day concert in years.
Individually, Tyler also performed the national anthem prior to the New Orleans Saints’ home game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 24 — even drawing praise for his rendition from Saints coach Sean Payton.
Tyler has released three full-length studio albums since 2005, most recently “Tailgate Sunset.” His other albums include “Cut to the Chase” and “Just Add Beer.” In addition, the fan site ReverbNation has ranked The Chase Tyler Band No. 1 for the Greater Baton Rouge area and in the Top 50 country acts nationwide.
