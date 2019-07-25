This summer, Denham Springs teen Benjamin Rodrigue spent four weeks at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, to take part in a four week-long, Arabic language immersion camp.
Rodrigue, who will be a junior at the Baton Rouge International School this fall, attended a similar camp last summer at Brigham Young University.
Rodrigue earned multiple scholarships for the camp, which required students to take a language pledge that stipulated they only speak the language for which they had signed up.
In addition to Arabic, which Rodrigue studies outside of his normal high school curriculum, he also studies Chinese and Spanish. Last summer, Rodrigue received a full scholarship to a Chinese immersion camp held at the University of Mississippi.
“Getting to attend this camp was a great experience,” Rodrigue said. “There were students there for Chinese, German, Spanish, and French. Being able to understand the kids speaking Chinese and only being able to communicate visually because of the language pledge was a fun challenge. It was great to have the opportunity to learn more about the culture of Arab-speaking people, too.”
Rodrigue is a member of BRIS’s cross country and track & field teams. Last year, he became the first BRIS athlete in school history to take part in an LHSAA-sanctioned event.
Additionally, he competes in archery competitions as a member of Gotham Archery in Central and is a member of Boy Scouts of America Istrouma Area Council Troop 97, based in Denham Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.