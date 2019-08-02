Two Livingston Parish natives joined hundreds of other teenagers from across the south for three days of learning and serving during a recent youth conference sponsored by the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Nick Broderick and Kiersten Wasden, both of Denham Springs, were two of 700 teenagers from Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas who gathered at the University of Southern Mississippi for the youth conference that ran July 18-20.
The purpose of the conference was for teenagers ages 13-18 to “build faith in Jesus Christ, develop talents, make new friends, and serve others,” according to a press release. The teens had the opportunity to attend inspirational sessions on their individuality, making dreams a reality, working hard, and community service.
One of the key activities for attendees took place with United Way of Hattiesburg. Other service projects were held at locations such as Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center, Habitat for Humanity, Hawkins Elementary Schools, Edwards Street Fellowship Center, Give & Take Kitchen, Thames Elementary, and Kamper Park.
The youth also participated in a city-wide clean-up project.
Wasden said she enjoyed the opportunity to help the needy, adding that her hope is for others to “get out there in the world and show how much everyone is worthy of people’s acceptance.”
“One of my favorite things to do is help people and be an inspiration,” she said. “I’d like to think that making an impression not only about yourself, but about God and how great He is, is the first step to really getting the world on the same level.”
The teens heard from several guest speakers during the conference, including Elder J. Vaun McArthur, internationally-known tenor Nathan Pacheco, and All-American track star Erika Birk-Jarvis of Brigham Young University.
McArthur told the teens that there are various ways to gain knowledge that include study, faith and obedience. He also encouraged them to “keep asking questions” and reminded them that they are uniquely different and should not try to be like each other.
Pacheco encouraged the youth to write down their dreams and not be afraid to go after them, while Birk-Jarvis advised them to put in the extra effort to achieve their goals.
“Work as if everything depends on you, and pray as if everything depends on God,” Birk-Jarvis told the teenagers.
