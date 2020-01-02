One Denham Springs woman had a birthday she’ll never forget.
Mary Lee Guilbeau celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family by her side in a party that was enjoyed by all. Mary also received special recognition for her 100 years from The President of the United States and the First Lady, The Governor of Louisiana, and the Mayor of Denham Springs.
Mary Lee Guilbeau was born Mary Lee Rabalais on Dec. 16, 1919, to Abby and Adele Rabalais in Plaucheville, where she lived there until her marriage to Gilroy Guilbeau.
In 1969, the couple moved to Denham Springs after purchasing property off of Arnold Road. They had five children, as well as 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mary is known by many as “Mawmaw Guilbeau.” She was a homemaker who stayed home and also babysat for other families.
Mary never learned to drive, as her family and friends provided her transportation. But she loved working outside, especially in her garden where she grew corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, peas, and numerous other vegetables.
She is a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a devout Catholic who attended mass every week until she was no longer physically able to do so. Mawmaw Guilbeau is a very loyal, generous, and loving person as described by her family and friends.
