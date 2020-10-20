Anglers, grab your fishing rod, bait, and ice chest — it’s time to get out and fish.
More than a dozen community ponds across the state will be stocked with catfish during the week of Oct. 19, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has announced.
The ponds being restocked are part of the LDWF’s “Get Out and Fish” program, which includes one pond at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker. Other nearby ponds for Livingston Parish residents can be found at Zemurray Park in Hammond or BREC’s Burbank Park in Baton Rouge.
The “Get Out and Fish” program seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing, recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing, and promote outdoor activities for future generations.
The program is held in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LWFF), which was formed to allow people to join the LDWF and the LDWF Commission in conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fish resources.
“Get Out and Fish” pond stockings are funded by the Sport Fish Restoration Fund, which is a USFWS grant program that provides grant funds to the states, the District of Columbia, and insular areas fish and wildlife agencies for fishery projects, boating access, and aquatic education.
Next month, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will sponsor a “Get Out and Fish! Social Distancing Fish Fest” in which anglers of all ages can catch a tagged catfish for a prize.
The contest will run at “Get Out and Fish” sites Nov. 21-29, according to LDWF officials. During that week, people can report their catches either online or via phone by calling (855) 728-8247.
All anglers reporting a tagged catfish during the “Fish Fest” will receive a donated prize pack. LDWF will contact the winning anglers following the event and will either mail out the prizes or direct winners to a pick-up site.
There are no fees or age restrictions to participate in “Fish Fest,” and tagged catfish must be caught and landed by the participant on conventional rod, hook and line exclusively. An angler may report multiple tags, but only one prize will be awarded to the angler during the event.
As a reminder from the LDWF, anglers 16 and older must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license (to purchase a fishing license online, visit https://www.la.wildlifelicense.com).
By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education, and fisheries management.
