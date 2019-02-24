DENHAM SPRINGS -- Rain, nor the threat of rain, bothered Darwin Sharp on Sunday.

After weathering winter at Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois — with a wind chill down to minus 65 — the Denham Springs resident just relaxed before Sunday’s Krewe of Denham Springs Parade.

“I learned what winter was like and here I was a Southern boy,” Sharp said, who later served as an Air Force technical sergeant in Vietnam.

But the charter member of the Mardi Gras parade had to be on hand to watch his wife, Lynne, and his son, Mickey, reign as the king and queen.

Grand marshal was Congressman Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge.

“It feels real good,” being the 2019 king, Mickey Sharp said.

“It’s a family-oriented event,” he said. “My mom and dad are charter members of the krewe with 30-something years.

“We have lots of fun building our floats.”

“We’ve enjoyed it with our family. That’s why we started it,” Darwin Sharp said about the parade. “The parade was a place to bring your kids and feel safe.”

In 1981, the parade consisted only of pickups, recalled the elder Sharp. With each year, float builders learned more, and their entries became more elaborate. His float was at one time a 20-foot hay wagon, he said.

Mardi Gras royalty runs in his wife’s family, according to Sharp. Lynne Sharp was a maid at the ball of the Krewe of Romany in Baton Rouge, when her father and mother were the king and queen. She also helped Darwin Sharp reign as the king and queen of the Krewe of Denham Springs in 1987, Darwin Sharp said.

On Saturday, Sharp relaxed in his chair next to his Krewe of Confuzon float that celebrated this year’s theme, “Hawaiian Tropical Paradise.” Sitting with Sharp, greeting passersby and posing for photos, was Glen Forbes, dressed in his Elvis best in a tribute to the Presley movie “Blue Hawaii.”

Asked if many people remembered the Hawaii-based film, Forbes replied, “I don’t know, I’m trying to teach them.”

But his mom was big Elvis fan, Forbes said.

“She paid $30 to see him in 1975,” he said.

Still, rain fell on the parade assembly area at 1:52 p.m., sending parade participants inside their floats, vehicles or under the sidewalk awnings.

The rain ceased by 2:10 p.m., pushing back Mayor Gerard Landry’s toast to the king and queen by 15 minutes to 2:30 p.m.

It did not stop Becky Wisenbacker, daughter of Darwin and Lynne Sharp, from sorting beads in the rain.

“What’s a little liquid sunshine? I live in Florida these days,” Wisenbacker said.

And on schedule at 3 p.m., the Krewe of Denham Springs rolled.

The Hawaiian theme also offered parade-goers a chance to go out and learn about the culture of the Pacific islanders, said Janet Humphreys, riding with the Krewe of Roux.

“All of the Pacific islanders are represented in a museum in Hawaii,” she said, referring to the Polynesian Cultural Center, which highlights the Aotearoa, Fiji, Hawaii, Samoa Tonga and Tahiti cultures.

“It shows why the Hawaii culture is so diverse,” she said.

Humphreys said she has been to Hawaii five times and will be going again with her daughter on spring break.

“She asked if we could go scuba diving – I said snorkeling,” Humphreys said.

For Maurice Hatchell, the Denham Springs parade is a time to come back to his roots.

The Marietta, Ga., resident – with his wife Beth and granddaughter Mackenzie -- was attending his ninth consecutive parade since he celebrated the reign of King and Queen Gerard and Marion Landry in 2010.

“If you only go to one parade, go to the Denham Spring parade,” Hatchell said. “It’s a good reason to come down and eat great Cajun food.”

For Hatchell, it is an opportunity to come back to his birthplace in his family’s home on Range Avenue in 1948. Hatchell Lane is named for his grandfather, Joel Hatchell, postmaster in Denham Springs from 1917-57.

Enroute to the parade, Hatchell said he saw a for sale sign on the house and the front door was open. He stopped and went in, meeting the contractor renovating the house, and left with a 1x6 piece of wood from the flooring under the kitchen cabinets that “hadn’t seen light since 1945.”

The wooden souvenir will be going to his parents, Hatchell said.