DENHAM SPRINGS -- Dinosaurs are coming to Denham Springs.
This weekend, a pair of lovable prehistoric creatures will roam the Denham Springs-Walker Branch for the Livingston Parish Library’s annual Comic Con event, slated for 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
During the day-long event, which invites people to celebrate their favorite fandoms from comic books, movies, and television, guests will also be able to interact with the creators of “The Dinosaur Experience,” an educational experience that features animatronic dinosaurs.
In the library’s courtyard, visitors will have the chance to meet Nash, an 8-foot-long T-Rex, and the baby T-Rex Rexi. Owner Martin Wilmott, who started the business with his wife, calls them “two of Louisiana’s friendliest dinosaurs.”
The family-run business is based in Watson and was launched after the Great Flood of 2016. Martin Wilmott and his wife Dawn, who also own a bounce house/waterslide business, started “The Dinosaur Experience” after noticing that many of their clients had dinosaur-themed parties.
Now, the Wimotts and their children bring their beloved dinosaurs all over the parish and beyond, entertaining guests at birthday parties, business openings, day camps, and community celebrations.
This will be their first trek into Comic Con, where they’ll be stationed in the courtyard. People will be allowed to take pictures with the dinosaurs, and the Rexi will also be doing storytime sessions throughout the day.
The subject: How to feed and take care of your dinosaur.
There will be a variety of activities at Comic Con for visitors to enjoy in addition to The Dinosaur Experience.
The headlining speaker will be Claudia Gray, a New York Times bestselling science fiction writer who has penned several titles set in the “Star Wars” universe in addition to her own original novels.
There will also be StormTrooper storytime, Harry Potter bingo and quidditch, Pokemon scavenger hunts, and artist demonstrations by Michael Verrett, a retired police sketch artist. Additionally, all attendees of the 2020 LPL Comic Con will be entered into a raffle to win one of three gift baskets.
Between scheduled events, attendees will be able to participate in on-going activities such as tabletop gaming, face painting, superhero crafts, fan art, photo ops, graphic artists, and more. People will also be able to purchase comics, and memorabilia from local vendors.
For more information or details about this year’s Comic Con event, call the library at (225) 686-4100 or visit www.mylpl.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.