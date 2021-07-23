Buddy Mincey, Jr., representative for Louisiana District 71, spoke at a meeting of the Livingston Parish Republican Women on July 7.
Mincey, a former member of the Livingston Parish School Board, discussed the legislation he supported during the 2021 Regular Session. These included, among others, legislation concerning the health and well-being of the children of the parish with bills about vaping education and legal purchase age, as well as school check-out procedures.
He said flooding was another area of concern, with bills addressing management of the Amite River Basin and engineering solutions to the barrier on the interstate at Denham Springs.
Teacher issues were also tackled, with bills supporting recruitment and retention of teachers, training requirements and waiving school accountability requirements due to the disrupted 2020-2021 school year. Legislation supporting equal representation throughout the parish for tourism and providing essential services for veterans were also championed.
Livingston Parish Republican Women meet on the first Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Big Mike’s Sports Bar. The public is welcomed to attend.
Justice Jefferson Hughes will speak at the Livingston Parish Republican Women’s monthly meeting on Wednesday, August 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.