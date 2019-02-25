The Junior Beta Club at Doyle Elementary collected $856 during a recent Valentine's Day fundraiser, with proceeds going toward the Livingston Parish Activity Center in Walker. Pictured (in no order) are students Harlie Duhe, Sophia Jackson, Kyleigh May, Brant Kaiser, Judah Morales, Abigail Grantham, Faith Bridges, Abigayle Guidry, Parker Moskau, Ivy Watson, Kaicyn Spier, Allie Savant, Emily Edler, Jacksen McCaskill, Elizabeth Morales, Harper Mallory, Madilyn Moskau, Aunreet Singh, Caden McLaughlin, along with teachers, Mrs. Amanda Robinson and Mrs. Stacy Perrone. Beta Club President, Brooklyn Kersey, is shown handing a check to Ms. Nancy Martin from the Livingston Parish Activity Center.