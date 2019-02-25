Students in Doyle Elementary’s Junior Beta Club raised $856 for the Livingston Parish Activity Center in Walker during a recent Valentine’s Day fundraiser.
Around 20 students organized, collected, and assembled more than 1,000 candy grams that were delivered throughout the school on Valentine's Day. The money that raised will go toward the Activity Center’s vocational day program for special needs adults.
The students, who are under sponsors Amanda Robinson and Stacy Perrone, presented the check to Nancy Martin of Livingston Parish Activity Center.
Students who contributed to the fundraiser include: Brooklyn Kersey, Harlie Duhe, Sophia Jackson, Kyleigh May, Brant Kaiser, Judah Morales, Abigail Grantham, Faith Bridges, Abigayle Guidry, Parker Moskau, Ivy Watson, Kaicyn Spier, Allie Savant, Emily Edler, Jacksen McCaskill, Elizabeth Morales, Harper Mallory, Madilyn Moskau, Aunreet Singh and Caden McLaughlin.
