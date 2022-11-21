Doyle High announces 2022 homecoming court

Doyle High has announced its 2022 homecoming court. Pictured, front row from left, are senior maids Emily Hamel, Raeanna Morales, Addisyn Garon, and Addy Sharp. Pictured, back row from left, are eighth grade maid Kynlee Blount, freshman maid Madilyn Cade, seventh grade maid Oaklee Bigner, junior maid Terrence Stewart, sophomore maid Kassidy Rivero, and sixth grade maid Julianne Adams.

 Photo submitted

Doyle High School will present its 2022 Homecoming Court on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. inside the school’s playing gym on the Doyle Elementary campus.

The court presentation will be followed by the Lady Tigers taking on the Central Wildcats and the Fighting Tigers playing the Collegiate High Dolphins.

