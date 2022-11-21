Doyle High announces 2022 homecoming court

Doyle High School will present its 2022 Homecoming Court on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. inside the school’s playing gym on the Doyle Elementary campus.
The court presentation will be followed by the Lady Tigers taking on the Central Wildcats and the Fighting Tigers playing the Collegiate High Dolphins.
Elected to the court were senior maids Addisyn Garon, Emily Hamel, Raeanna Morales, and Addy Sharp.
Others named to the court were junior maid Terrence Stewart, sophomore maid Kassidy Rivero, freshman maid Madilyn Cade, eighth grade maid Kynlee Blount, seventh grade maid Oaklee Bigner, and sixth grade maid Julianne Adams.
