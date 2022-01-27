The 2021-22 Doyle High homecoming court has been announced.
Elected to the court were senior maids Gabrielle Cutrer, Terreyaun Randell, Madison Simon, and Madelyn White.
Others elected to the court were Hannah Roussel, junior; Samantha Davis, sophomore; Shelby Taylor, freshman; Isabella Collins, eighth grade; Hensley Cooper, seventh grade; and Kennedy Price, sixth grade.
The entire homecoming court will be presented at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.
