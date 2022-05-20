Doyle High celebrated the Class of 2022 with a graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 19.
The ceremony gave seniors their long-awaited finish to high school as friends and families watched their graduates from the stands.
Listed below are the names of all Doyle High graduates this year:
Madelyn Elise White
Wyatt Louis Morgan
Anna Catherine Cowsar
Madison Rae Simon
Charleigh Elaine Naquin
Braden Daryl McLin
Aubrey Elizabeth Hodges
Luke Alan Lebourgeois
Cate Olivia Glascock
Jayde Catherine Brignac
Cambri Noel Charpentier
Elizabeth Grace Beregi
Addie Grace Stewart
Annabelle Rae Bradford
Gracie Lyn Davis
Kaitlyn LeAyn Savant
Gabrielle Nicole Cutrer
Marleah Ann Savoy
Wyatt Reese Shoemaker
Colin Joseph Cudd
Keegan James Pedelahore
Kelton Jude Hughes
Victoria Marie Avara
Hunter Champ Morales
Darrenisha Mikel Taylor
Alana Elizabeth Ballard
Caleb Michah Amie
Sophia Rachea' Allen
Alexa Elise Ardoin
Brain Anthony Baughman
Faith Danielle Beck
Emily Kate Blades
Joshua William Boutwell
Hayden Blaine Cook
Elisabeth Renee' Dardar
Adalyn Grace Dicharry
Philip James Ferguson
Dyllon Blaine Fox
Camryn Faye Gautreaux
Kalem Michael Guidry
Mallory Ashlyn Heil
Ethan Allen Infinger
Ronald James Inman
Katelyn Nadine Johnson
Morgan Dayne Jones
Zachariah Jacob Joseph
Carson Paul Juneau
Abedn Joel Kennedy
Tristen Slade Lacey
Gabriel Marcus Lejeune
Alicia Marie Lindsey
Lexi Nicole Mack
Elijah Michael May
Logan Paul May
Jackson Daivd McCreary
Barrett Arch Morgan
Peyton James Motchsman
Abigail Rae Noland
Elizabeth Rose Parker
TyQuavia Amberquie Pierre
Camern Alexis Pipps
Aubrey Jamar Pitts
Keyona Elizabeth Prinz
Terreyaun Inee Randell
Avery Liane Redfern
Olivia Grace Robert
Billy Ray Rojas
Emily Renee' Saltzman
Cody Ray Sanchez
Zade Louque Sanders
Scott Michael Shoemaker
Zachary Charles Shoultz
Nichalous Payton Smith
Isabella Grace Talbot
Oralayna Nekole Wall
Hope Desha Watts
Trenton Michael Wheat
Evan Justin Williams
Madison Brooke Yawn
