Doyle High Class of 2022

A graduation ceremony is held for the Doyle High Class of 2022 on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Doyle High celebrated the Class of 2022 with a graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 19.

The ceremony gave seniors their long-awaited finish to high school as friends and families watched their graduates from the stands.

Listed below are the names of all Doyle High graduates this year:

Madelyn Elise White

Wyatt Louis Morgan

Anna Catherine Cowsar

Madison Rae Simon

Charleigh Elaine Naquin

Braden Daryl McLin

Aubrey Elizabeth Hodges

Luke Alan Lebourgeois

Cate Olivia Glascock

Jayde Catherine Brignac

Cambri Noel Charpentier

Elizabeth Grace Beregi

Addie Grace Stewart

Annabelle Rae Bradford

Gracie Lyn Davis

Kaitlyn LeAyn Savant

Gabrielle Nicole Cutrer

Marleah Ann Savoy

Wyatt Reese Shoemaker

Colin Joseph Cudd

Keegan James Pedelahore

Kelton Jude Hughes

Victoria Marie Avara

Hunter Champ Morales

Darrenisha Mikel Taylor

Alana Elizabeth Ballard

Caleb Michah Amie

Sophia Rachea' Allen

Alexa Elise Ardoin

Brain Anthony Baughman

Faith Danielle Beck

Emily Kate Blades

Joshua William Boutwell

Hayden Blaine Cook

Elisabeth Renee' Dardar

Adalyn Grace Dicharry

Philip James Ferguson

Dyllon Blaine Fox

Camryn Faye Gautreaux

Kalem Michael Guidry

Mallory Ashlyn Heil

Ethan Allen Infinger

Ronald James Inman

Katelyn Nadine Johnson

Morgan Dayne Jones

Zachariah Jacob Joseph

Carson Paul Juneau

Abedn Joel Kennedy

Tristen Slade Lacey

Gabriel Marcus Lejeune

Alicia Marie Lindsey

Lexi Nicole Mack

Elijah Michael May

Logan Paul May

Jackson Daivd McCreary

Barrett Arch Morgan

Peyton James Motchsman

Abigail Rae Noland

Elizabeth Rose Parker

TyQuavia Amberquie Pierre

Camern Alexis Pipps

Aubrey Jamar Pitts

Keyona Elizabeth Prinz

Terreyaun Inee Randell

Avery Liane Redfern

Olivia Grace Robert

Billy Ray Rojas

Emily Renee' Saltzman

Cody Ray Sanchez

Zade Louque Sanders

Scott Michael Shoemaker

Zachary Charles Shoultz

Nichalous Payton Smith

Isabella Grace Talbot

Oralayna Nekole Wall

Hope Desha Watts

Trenton Michael Wheat

Evan Justin Williams

Madison Brooke Yawn

